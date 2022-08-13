From San Diego Padres to New York Yankees: 5 most-powerful lineups post 2022 MLB trade deadline 

Since the trade deadline was just over one week ago, the majority of MLB teams got a major shake-up. This year's deadline was one of the craziest in recent history. There were multiple blockbuster trades between teams.

Many contending teams went into the trade deadline looking to bolster their lineups in the final weeks of the season. Some teams look completely different, and now have star-studded lineups. Here are five of the most powerful lineups in the MLB post-trade deadline.

#5 New York Mets

Atlanta Braves v New York Mets

The New York Mets were one of few teams in the MLB to not make a large trade this deadline. Instead, they went after a few role players to fill some holes in their offense. The Mets' main trades were for Daniel Vogelbach, Tyler Naquin, and Darin Ruf.

The Mets have one of the most complete lineups in the MLB, with multiple All-Stars at the top. Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil, and Starling Marte head the offense. They are all having great seasons. Their only weak spot in their lineup is from catcher Tomas Nido, who has just a .543 OPS.

#4 Houston Astros

Texas Rangers v Houston Astros

The Houston Astros have been one of the most dominant MLB teams this season. They currently have a 72-41 record, which is the best in the American League so far. This can be thanked to their team being an all-around powerhouse.

Although the Astros already had a stacked lineup, it only got better after the trade deadline. They picked up major bats in Trey Mancini from Baltimore and Christian Vasquez from Boston. Now, the team has zero holes in the lineup, and is headlined by Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez.

#3 New York Yankees

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

Although they are currently experiencing a bump in the road, the New York Yankees are still one of the best teams in the MLB. They have the best hitter in baseball right now in Aaron Judge, who is having a magical season. New York also picked up Andrew Benintendi from the Royals, who is batting .305. The Yankees also have one of the most powerful lineups in the league, having the best team OPS in the majors.

#2 Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers v Kansas City Royals

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been a true powerhouse in the MLB this season. They currently have the best record in Major League Baseball at 77-33. The Dodgers, along with the Mets, did not make any blockbuster trades this deadline. Instead, they kept their current squad. They have a lineup complete with All-Stars, and rank consistently in the top ten in team offensive stats. There is a reason why this team has the most wins in the MLB, and it is because of their offense.

#1 San Diego Padres

San Francisco Giants v San Diego Padres

This might be seen as an obvious choice to put at number one. The San Diego Padres might have made the largest trade in recent history. Just hours before the deadline, the Padres went out and got Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals. Not to mention, they also picked up utility player Brandon Drury from the Cincinnati Reds.

Now, the San Diego Padres undoubtedly have the best lineup in Major League Baseball. They have multiple stars and a complete lineup to end the season. It is going to be very interesting to see how the rest of their season plays out.

