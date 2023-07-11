Garret Guillemette MLB Draft profile: Height, weight, stats and other details about Astros pick

The reigning World Series champions may have landed a bargain at the end of the 2023 MLB Draft by selecting Garret Guillemette in the 15th round. The catcher, who played last season with the Texas Longhorns, will join one of the top franchises in the MLB (sign-stealing scandal aside).

The Astros selected Garret Guillemette with the 464th pick, which many are already calling a steal at the end of the draft. Not only has Guillemette proven himself effective at the plate, but also durable, starting in 62 of the 64 games played by Texas last season.

After transferring from USC to Texas, the catcher from Yorba Linda, California was excellent at the dish for his new team, producing an impressive .298 batting average with 11 home runs and 60 RBIs. The transfer also saw his slugging percentage jump, going from .429 to .541.

Given his productivity with Texas last season, the 6-foot-1, 215 pounds catcher truly could be a gem for the Houston Astros at the end of the draft. Even though one of Houston's top prospects is a catcher, Korey Lee is one of the few young talents at the position in the club's farm system.

If Guillemette can continue to develop on the offensive side of the game, he could work his way through the Astros minor league system. However, if everything does not work out, he is a worthy gamble at the end of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Garret Guillemette could be another positive for the Houston Astros' 2023 Draft

While the Houston Astros may be one of the franchises with the lowest approval ratings among fans, they must give credit where credit is due. Houston enjoyed a solid 2023 MLB Draft, selecting the likes of Cam Fisher and Jake Bloss in the middle of the proceedings.

First-round pick Brice Matthews could also develop into a rotational piece for the club, as he hit .359 with 20 home runs and 20 steals. He became the first player for the Nebraska Cornhuskers to produce a 20-20 season, which makes him an intriguing prospect for Houston.

