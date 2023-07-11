2023 MLB Draft Day 2: Grades for Teams selections Rounds 3-10

With all of the excitement of the first day of the MLB Draft in the books, the lives of players across the nation continued to change on the second day of the draft with round 3-10 moving along. While many of the top-name prospects went in the first round, there are still many potential MLB players selected in the middle rounds of the draft.

They may not have the profile of Paul Skenes or Dylan Crews, some of the top players in the MLB were not drafted in the first round. One of the best closers of his generation, Craig Kimbrel was taken in the 3rd round by the Atlanta Braves, proving that the draft number does not matter in order to have a successful MLB career.

Here's a closer look at how ten different teams across the MLB fared on the second day of the 2023 MLB Draft

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Atlanta Braves: B

The Atlanta Braves have one of the top cores in the MLB, with the bulk of their key players locked up for the foreseeable future. They had a good second day of the MLB Draft, however, their most intriguing selection may be pitcher Garrett Baumann of Hagerty High School.

"With the 126th pick, the @Braves select Hagerty (FL) right-handed pitcher Garrett Baumann, No. 145 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list." - @MLBDraft

At 6-foot-8 and 245 lbs, Garrett Baumann is a massive body with equally massive potential. While it may be some time before he is ready to appear in the MLB, joining one of the top franchises in the MLB is a benefit.

Houston Astros: C

While the Houston Astros have been excellent at developing their young talent, on the surface, they had a rather uninspiring second day for the 2023 MLB Draft. Jake Bloss and Cam Fisher could eventually develop into depth pieces for the club, but none of their Day 2 selections have that home run potential.

St. Louis Cardinals: B+

The St. Louis Cardinals have had a difficult season, with many believing the club may blow things up this year. This is what makes the team's middle-round selections exciting. Both Travis Honeywell (3rd round, pick 90) and Quinn Mathews (4th round, pick 122) have the potential to be impact players for the club in the outfield and bullpen respectively.

Philadelphia Phillies: B-

The middle of the draft for the Philadelphia Phillies was largely based around raw potential as opposed to proven production. The likes of George Klassen and Devin Saltiban present the team with the raw tools to succeed but are far from locks to reach the MLB level.

Jack Fritz @JackFritzWIP He’s a bullpen guy, but George Klassen touched 102 this spring.



Fastball is stupid.



He’s a bullpen guy, but George Klassen touched 102 this spring. Fastball is stupid. https://t.co/EuaUeYszT2

"He’s a bullpen guy, but George Klassen touched 102 this spring. Fastball is stupid." - @JackFritzWIP

Klassen for one struggled since his return from Tommy John Surgery, however, the bullpen arm has as much power in his arm as anyone in the class. The 21-year-old is on record for hitting 102 mph, with an arm like that, he is worth the gamble in the 6th round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Cincinnati Reds: B+

The Cinncinnati Reds had a solid middle of the draft, selecting arguably the top defensive catcher in the entire 2023 MLB Draft class, Connor Burns. While Burns' abilities at the plate leave much to be desired, he is a force behind the plate, particularly when picking off steal attempts.

San Francisco Giants: B

The San Francisco Giants took a gamble on shortstop Maui Ahuna in the fourth round. The Hawaiian infielder was electric as a sophomore at Kansas, producing an impressive .396 batting average.

"Maui to the Bay! With the 117th pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, the @SFGiants select Maui Ahuna!! #GBO // #OTH // #SFGiants" - @Vol_Baseball

However, after transferring to Tennessee, he struggled to produce at the same level, which could be a direct result of an increase in aggressiveness. If he can rediscover his form, it could be a bargain for San Francisco.

Texas Rangers: B-

The Texas Rangers had a clear goal in mind during the middle of this year's draft: adding to their pitching depth. Of the team's seven selections in the middle of the draft, the Rangers chose five. Among them is Skylar Hales, who ranked 7th in pitch velocity during the MLB Draft Combine. All five pitchers may be purely speculatively, but the building blocks are there for potential MLB depth.

Pittsburgh Pirates: B

Garret Forrester may be the prize of the Pittsburgh Pirates' 2023 MLB Draft selections in the middle rounds. While the 1B/3B is viewed as a below average defender, his abilities at the plate warranted a third round selection. If he can continue to improve with his glove, he could one day find himself with the big club.

Kody Duncan @KodyDuncanPGH The Pittsburgh Pirates select 1B, Garret Forrester with the 73rd overall pick. The Pittsburgh Pirates select 1B, Garret Forrester with the 73rd overall pick. https://t.co/Oxzk4XWp13

"The Pittsburgh Pirates select 1B, Garret Forrester with the 73rd overall pick." - @KodyDuncanPGH

Los Angeles Angels: B-

Pitcher Barrett Kent out of Pottsboro High School has all the tools to make it as a back-of-the rotation starter in the MLB for the Los Angeles Angels. While he is committed to Arkansas, if the club can convince the 6-foot-4 prospect to sign with the team, his four-pitch mix could be an asset for the Halos.

Washington Nationals: A

While Travis Sykora has a commitment to the University of Texas, if the Washington Nationals can land him, he has all the makings of the true steal of the 2023 MLB Draft.

"With the 71st pick, the @Nationals select Round Rock (TX) right-handed pitcher Travis Sykora, No. 40 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list." - @MLBDraft

At 6-foot-6 and 232 lbs, Sykora fell to the Nationals at pick 71 yet entered the MLB Draft as the number 40 prospect. This season with Rock Round High School, Sykora went 7-0 with a 0.84 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 58 innings.

Poll : 0 votes