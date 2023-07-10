Brice Matthews, born on March 16, 2002, is an American college baseball infielder drafted with the No. 28 overall pick bu the Houston Astros, making the final selection of the first round. Matthews played for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Hailing from suburban Houston, Matthews attended Atascocita High Shcool, where he excelled not only in baseball but also as a star highschool quarterback. Standing at 6 feet tall and weighing 190 pounds, Matthews possesses a potent combination of powe and speed. Last season, he made history at Nebraska by becoming the first player to hit 20 home runs and steal 20 bases.

Where did Brice Matthews play before being drafted by the Houston Astros?

Before his college career, Matthews played at the Astros Urban Youth Academy, where he horned his skills from the age of 9 until his highscool graduation. Athough he wasn’t an Astros fan during his younger years, his time at the academy and attending Astros games sparked his fandom for the team. Matthews credits his experience at the Urban Youth Academy for helping him become a better baseball player and person, as he learned the ins and outs of the sports while having fun.

At Nebraska, Brice Matthews made significant contributions to the team. After batting .266 in his first two seasons, he earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in his junior year. Matthews finished the season with an impressive .359 batting average, along with a .481 on-base percentage and a .723 slugging percentage. He recorded 67 RBIs and scored 61 runs for the Cornhuskers. Known for his quick right-handed swing, Matthews consistently generates impressive exit velocities off his bat.

Upon being drafted by his homwtown Astros, Brice Matthews expressed his gratitude and excitement for the opportunity. He acknowledged that all it takes is one team to believe in him, and he is grateful to the Astros for their belief in his abilities.

As the Astros move forward in the draft, they have one more pick in the second round, at No. 61 overall. With Brice Matthews joining the organization, the Astros have added a local star with a versatile skill set and immense potential.

