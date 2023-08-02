The Padres have traded left-hander Ryan Weathers to the Marlins for first baseman Garrett Cooper and minor league lefty Sean Reynolds. San Diego designated outfielder Preston Tucker for assignment in a related roster change.

Cooper, 32, will provide the Padres with an experienced bench bat with a successful record in the big leagues. Having played in the MLB for more than five years at this stage in his career, he will be a free agent at the end of the current campaign and a purely rental player for San Diego. However, he has typically been a quietly compelling offensive performer.

After her husband was moved to the Pardes, Garrett's wife, Erica, bid the Marlins a tearful farewell. She is sad to leave the Marlins because they have developed strong relationships with the squad and those around them. Erica posted a narrative on Instagram where she had written down her ideas and feelings.

Cooper has made almost 1,700 visits to the plate since making his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2017. He has a hitting line of .271/.338/.437 during that time.

Garrett Cooper was born in the United States on December 25, 1990. He formerly participated in MLB games with the Miami Marlins and the New York Yankees.

Cooper avoided salary arbitration after agreeing to a $2.5 million contract with the Marlins on March 22, 2022. Cooper was selected on July 12, 2022 to replace injured Bryce Harper on the NL squad for the MLB All-Star Game.

Cooper was struck by a pitch on September 27, 2022, breaking his finger during the team's 6-3 victory over the New York Mets. Cooper again avoided salary arbitration by signing a one-year, $4.2 million contract with the Marlins on January 13, 2023.