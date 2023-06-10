Gary Sanchez contract: Breaking down Padres catcher's salary details in 2023

Former New York Yankees catcher, Gary Sanchez found a new home in San Diego in May 2023. The Padres claimed Sanchez off waivers from the New York Mets in an effort to improve their struggling catching situation. This marks Sanchez’s third team in the ongoing season, having previously played for the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets.

FAX Sports: MLB @MLBONFAX Gary Sanchez on why he signed with the Padres Gary Sanchez on why he signed with the Padres https://t.co/fCdY53IJYJ

According to reports, Gary Sanchez had signed a one-year $1.5 million Minor League contract with the Giants. With the new signing, the Padres are responsible for just over $1 million for the remainder of the season.

How will Gary Sanchez add to the Padres’ offense?

Gary Sanchez, a nine year veteran and two-time All Star, has faced challenges in recent years with his offensive performance. However, the Padres saw potential in him to provide an upgrade in the catcher position. The team has received the worst production from catchers this season according to fWAR.

Upon joining the Padres, Gary Sanchez reported with the club and has already replaced Nola as the starter. The division of playing time between the two right handed catcher is yet to be determined, but given Nola’s struggles at the plate, Sanchez has the opportunity to earn a more significant role.

While Gary Sánchez's offensive numbers have declined in recent seasons, the Padres are not expecting him to replicate his All-Star form from 2019. Instead, they hope he can find a middle ground between his peak performance and his recent struggles, providing a boost to the team.

One of the challenges Sánchez faces in his transition to the Padres is adapting to a new pitching staff midseason. As a catcher, he will need to quickly learn the pitching repertoire and build rapport with the Padres' pitchers. Despite the challenges, Sánchez is eager to contribute and has expressed his excitement to join a team with many talented players.

The Padres' acquisition of Gary Sánchez comes at a crucial time as they seek to find production at the catcher position. With Luis Campusano injured and expected to be out until the All-Star break, Sánchez provides an opportunity to fill the void.

San Diego assumed Sánchez's $1.5 million, one-year contract, making him a low-cost addition to the team. With tempered expectations and the potential for improvement, Sánchez's presence could bring a positive impact to the Padres' catching situation.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Gary Sanchez is so back Gary Sanchez is so back https://t.co/8ZBSYgIlsP

Sanchez’s last couple of weeks with the Padres have been amazing, hitting .297/.341/.757 with an impressive 5 home runs. While it is still early in his time with the Padres it is no secret that the veteran has already made an improvement in the club’s offense. It is still a mystery whether Sanchez will become the needed piece for San Diego to have a championship contention roster.

