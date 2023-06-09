The San Diego Padres took a major hit when Diamond Sports declined to make its rights payment to the team. The decision ended the two side's relationship as Diamond Sports will no longer cover the Padres.

MLB will air the team's games from this point on. But the TV rights are the only thing that had people worrying. Now, the team worries it won't have enough money for its massive payroll after the season concludes.

The team has a payroll pushing $250 million. People around the league don't believe this is something that the team can sustain. The Padres are not a big-market team like the New York Yankees are.

On top of these financial scares, the Padres haven't played up to their expectations this season. One of the teams that many had picked to win a World Series this season, they sit with a 29-33 record.

"We gone broke," one fan tweeted.

"Well now what," another fan tweeted.

The report has San Diego Padres fans worried. They hoped the team would re-sign Juan Soto when his contract ends at the end of the season, but that's not looking good.

This wouldn't be as much of a concern if the Padres were playing up to their potential, but they aren't. They're one of the worst-hitting teams in the league.

San Diego Padres need to change their approach at the plate

Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres

Going into the weekend, the San Diego Padres have one of the worst team batting averages in the league. They have a .225 batting average. Only the Colorado Rockies are worse (.222).

They need to change their hitting approach. What they are doing isn't working, and they are starting to press at the plate, which isn't helping.

It doesn't make a ton of sense as to why their offense is struggling this badly. Their roster is loaded with elite bats like Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts.

Maybe the rest of the team can take a page from Gary Sanchez's book. He was acquired on May 29 and already has four home runs to his credit. He may be the lightning rod that the team has been looking for.

The Padres are running out of time to climb back up in the division. They are eight games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks, who don't look to be slowing down at any point.

