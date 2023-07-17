Genesis Cabrera Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for Cardinals talented pitcher Designated For Assignment

It appears that Genesis Cabrera's time with the St. Louis Cardinals is nearing its end as the club has designated him for assignment. While the club will have one week to either trade Cabrera or attempt to pass him through outright waivers, which could see him claimed by another club.

The 26-year-old left-hander should draw interest from teams across the league, given the success he has shown previously in his career. So far this season, Genesis Cabrera has struggled, posting a 1-1 record with a 5.06 ERA and 1.56 WHIP, while also recording 38 strikeouts.

Victor Weiland @Farmervic42 The continuing saga of how s***** the Cardinals are



Cardinals To Designate Genesis Cabrera For Assignment

While Cabrera has struggled with consistency during his time in the MLB, he has shown flashes of his talent. Here's a look at three potential trade destinations for the lefty bullpen arm, who could benefit from a change of scenery.

#1 - The Texas Rangers could continue their bullpen overhaul by landing Genesis Cabrera

The Texas Rangers remain one of the best teams in the MLB, with the club boasting one of the most potent lineups in the league. However, one of the areas that the club could improve upon is the bullpen, something they have already begun to do by acquiring Aroldis Chapman from the Kansas City Royals.

Cabrera could prove to be a solid middle-inning arm for the Texas Rangers. Given the fact that he is arbitration eligible for two more seasons, he could be viewed as a low-risk, high-reward acquisition that would not simply be a rental.

#2 - The New York Yankees are reportedly looking to become buyers before the trade deadline

The New York Yankees may have entered panic mode, with the club looking to improve across the board prior to the MLB Trade Deadline. Among the desired positions that GM Brian Cashman is looking to improve upon is the bullpen, which could make Cabrera an ideal target.

Smith Brickner @SmithBrickner Calling it now: Genesis Cabrera will be either a Yankee or Met

In a similar case to the Texas Rangers, if Cabrera thrives in New York, he could remain with the club moving forward thanks to his two remaining years of arbitration.

#3 - The Philadelphia Phillies are an intriguing spot for Cabrera

One of the World Series favorites entering the 2023 season, the Philadelphia Phillies have struggled to perform at the level that many expected. One of the reasons for their struggles has been the club's pitching, which is why Cabrera could be an intriguing buy-low option for the club.

"Dave Dombrowski loves hard throwing lefties. I would imagine the Phillies will be looking hard into Génesis Cabrera." - @Joe_Morrison1

While Cabrera's numbers this season leave much to be desired, if he were to bounce back with Phillies, he could help stabilize the club's bullpen.

