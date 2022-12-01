The Philadelphia Phillies have emerged as the favorites to sign shortstop Trea Turner. Philadelphia has made Turner their top priority this offseason. They're looking for a quality everyday shortstop, something the team has been missing for quite some time.

The Phillies tried Didi Gregorious out at shortstop in 2020 and 2021, but he regressed. They also gave prospect Bryson Stott an opportunity, but he couldn't get it done at the plate. He also struggled defensively. He was considered below-average by Defensive Runs Saved and Outs Above Average.

Trea Turner is considered one of the best shortstops on the market. He's a true five-tool player who can do it all on the field. He can hit for contact and power, steal bases, and has a great glove.

Philadelphia Phillies fans would love for the team to sign Turner. They're salivating at the thought of having Turner, Kyle Schwarber, and Bryce Harper all in the same lineup.

"Get it done, Dave!" one fan said.

"Makes a ton of sense. If this happens, I will cry." explained another fan.

Philadelphia Phillies fans couldn't be happier with the news. The team finished just two games short of winning the World Series in 2022. Fans are expecting another great run from the team next season.

Signing Trea Turner would immediately improve the Phillies lineup. They've been searching for an All-Star shortstop for years. There isn't much better at the position than Turner. He's a true game-changer.

Trea Turner is a perfect fit for the Philadelphia Phillies

Trea Turner led the league in plate appearances and at-bats for the Dodgers this past season.

In 2022, he had a slash line of .298/.343./.466 with 21 home runs, 100 RBIs, and 27 stolen bases. It was the first time in his career that he eclipsed 100 RBIs in a single season. He was also just 15 total bases shy of his career-high in that catagory.

MLB Trade Rumors has predicted he will sign an eight-year, $268 million contract. This contract has an average annual value of $33.5 million.

They're not the only team interested in the All-Star shortstop. The San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, and Seattle Mariners have also been linked to Turner.

The Giants' interest in Turner relies mainly on whether they win the Aaron Judge sweepstakes. If Judge accepts the Yankees' offer, they'll turn their attention to Turner.

Now that the free agent market is starting to heat up, let the bidding wars commence.

