San Francisco Giants outfielder Michael Conforto disclosed the key to his dominant performance against the Pittsburgh Pirates after the All-Star break.

Conforto spent an amazing time with his wife before the Pirates' game and that helped him revive. After the week, Conforto helped the Giants clinch a victory.

"That was a little stressful, but it was good to be off my feet, check in at home, hang out with my wife [and] just get your mind off of baseball a little bit," Conforto told NBC Sports.

With a sacrifice fly, Joc Pederson gave the Giants a one-run lead. Michael Conforto then provided some insurance. The outfielder's two-run double effectively ended Pittsburgh's chances of winning and gave San Francisco the 8-4 victory and three-game sweep to open the second half of the season.

Conforto had a great series overall, going 5-for-12 with five RBIs and another big hit in the Giants' victory on Saturday. This was the team's fifth straight victory.

Michael Conforto and his wife's relationship

Outfielder Michael Conforto, who plays for the San Francisco Giants, announced his engagement to Cabernet Burns on Dec. 12, 2021. They were engaged on Feb. 11, 2021, after dating for more than seven years.

Burns was born on Jan. 21, 1993, in West Linn, Oregon.

After graduating from West Linn High School, she enrolled at the University of Arizona's Eller College of Management, where she earned a bachelor's degree in business administration and marketing in 2015. She held dual positions at the institution as a teaching assistant and project manager for corporate communications.

In 2020, she participated in Prom Series with Sarah Wacha and a group of women. She serves as vice president of Prom Series, a company whose mission is to provide foster children with the prom of a lifetime.

