Giants vs. Braves: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and betting picks - July 22, 2025

The San Francisco Giants return to action against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday after shortstop Willy Adames registered four hits in Monday’s series opener. Despite Adames’ standout performance, the Giants couldn’t overcome the Braves’ balanced attack and lost 9-5.

With the momentum in their corner, the Braves seek to capitalize on that offensive outburst, while the Giants seek to counter and tighten up the series in this pivotal Game 2.

Starting Pitchers

Landen Roupp (Giants)

Roupp’s numbers don’t scream ace, but his attitude does. The Giants’ righty has battled to a 6-6 record behind a 3.27 ERA, consistently delivering gritty innings.

His last game, where he fanned eight over six innings despite allowing seven hits, reflects his trademark fight.

Davis Daniel (Braves)

Daniel takes the mound with a clean slate, a 0–0 record, and an 1.80 ERA through his two early-season MLB appearances. His most recent start saw him turn in four strong innings against the Cardinals, allowing just one earned run.

Although the sample size is small, Daniel’s composure and efficiency make him an intriguing test for the Giants’ lineup.

Hot Hitters to Watch

Matt Chapman has been a consistent force for the Giants this season, hitting .238 with 13 home runs, 35 RBIs, and seven stolen bases.

He's been hot at the plate lately, going 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a run scored versus the Blue Jays, then 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Chapman's timely hitting and run-scoring capability make him a strong offensive threat in this contest.

Matt Olson has been a power hitter for the Braves this year, batting .262 with 18 home runs and 64 RBIs.

He demonstrated his hit ability by going 1-for-4 with a solo homer against the Yankees and then having a good day at the plate with a double, a walk, and two runs scored. Olson's power and on-base ability are an integral part of Atlanta's lineup.

Projected Lineups

San Francisco Giants (Away Team):

RF Mike Yastrzemski (L)

LF Heliot Ramos (R)

DH Rafael Devers (L)

3B Matt Chapman (R)

SS Willy Adames (R)

CF Jung Hoo Lee (L)

2B Casey Schmitt (R)

1B Dominic Smith (L)

C Patrick Bailey (S)

SP: Landen Roupp (R) 6-6, 3.27 ERA

Atlanta Braves (Home Team):

LF Jurickson Profar (S)

1B Matt Olson (L)

RF Ronald Acuna (R)

C Drew Baldwin (L)

3B Austin Riley (R)

DH Sean Murphy (R)

2B Ozzie Albies (S)

CF Michael Harris (L)

SS Nick Allen (R)

SP: Davis Daniel (R) 0-0, 1.80 ERA

Injury Report

San Francisco Giants:

Jerar Encarnacion (oblique) – On rehab at Triple-A.

Erik Miller (elbow) – Throwing program underway.

Christian Koss (hamstring) – Nearing rehab assignment.

Tom Murphy (back) – No set return date.

Atlanta Braves:

Austin Riley (abdomen) – Could return today.

Chris Sale (ribs) – Out until late August.

Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow) – Out until September.

AJ Smith-Shawver (UCL) – Out for season (Tommy John surgery).

Current Odds

Run Line:

Giants –1.5 (+143)

Braves +1.5 (−175)

Total:

Over 9.5 (−106)

Under 9.5 (−115)

Moneyline:

Giants −108

Braves −108

Best Bets & Prediction

Final Score Prediction: Giants 5, Braves 3

Top Bets:

Giants Moneyline (−108) – Roupp’s recent form and bullpen depth provide a solid edge for San Francisco. Under 9.5 Total Runs (−115) – Both starters have shown efficiency, suggesting a lower-scoring game.

Parlay: Giants ML + Under 9.5, mirroring the pitching clash and run limit scenario.

