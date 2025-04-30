Giants vs. Padres: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 30, MLB 2025

The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres are set for a big National League West battle on Wednesday. San Diego won the series opener 7-4.

The Giants enter the game at 19-11, while the Padres are 18-11. Here is a look at the odds for Game 2 and a prediction for how this game will play out.

Giants vs. Padres prediction

Michael King is pitching today - Source: Imagn

It has been a great start to the season for the San Francisco Giants, and pitching has been a major key. Landen Roupp will be on the mound with his 2-1 record and 4.56 ERA.

Wilmer Flores has been the offensive leader for the Giants in 2025 as he leads the way with seven home runs and 28 RBIs. San Francisco had a good offensive day in the series opener, but they need to slow down the Padres.

Michael King will start for San Diego, and he is 3-1 with a 2.18 ERA. He will be key in this matchup, especially since he has been one of the top pitchers in the National League.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has hit eight home runs and is batting .330. Look for the Padres to have more success in this game and win back-to-back.

Prediction: San Diego Padres 4, San Francisco Giants 3

Giants vs. Padres odds

Money Line: San Francisco Giants +120, San Diego Padres -145

Run Spread: Giants +1.5 (-190), Padres -1.5 (+160)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (+120), Under 7.5 (-145)

Giants vs. Padres injuries

San Francisco Giants injury report

Jerar Encarnacion (OF): 60-Day IL (Left hand fracture)

Casey Schmitt (1B): 10-Day IL (Left oblique strain)

Tom Murphy (C): 60-Day IL (Mid-bask disk hernation)

San Diego Padres injury report

Yu Darvish (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right elbow inflammation)

Jake Cronenworth (2B): 10-Day IL (Non-displaced right rib fracture)

Jackson Merrill (OF): 10-Day IL (Right hamstring strain)

Brandon Lockridge (OF): 10-Day IL (Left hamstring strain)

Mason McCoy (IF): Mid-May (Dislocated finger in left hand)

Giants vs. Padres picks

San Francisco has been a major surprise this season, but is expected to cool off at some point. The Padres have an edge in the pitching matchup, and they are the team to back in this one.

Money Line: San Diego Padres -145

Run Spread: Giants +1.5 (-190)

Total Runs: Under 7.5 (-145)

