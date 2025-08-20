  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  Giants vs. Padres: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - August 20, 2025

Giants vs. Padres: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - August 20, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Published Aug 20, 2025 16:35 GMT
MLB: San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres - Source: Imagn
MLB: San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres (image credit: IMAGN)

The Giants and Padres finish their NL West series on Wednesday in San Diego. The stakes couldn't be higher for two teams heading in opposite directions.

San Diego has been strong at Petco Park with a 39-21 home mark and is ahead in the season series 8-3. Solid pitching and timely pop from stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. have been key to the team's success.

Meanwhile, the Giants have fallen hard, losing eight of their last 10, as their offense has chilled and the pitching unit has started to crack. Landen Roupp is aiming to break the slide, while JP Sears is hoping to give the Padres a boost in his return to the rotation. This game could be pivotal in determining each team's playoff charge.

Starting pitchers

Landen Roupp - San Francisco Giants

Landenn Roupp has quietly been one of the brighter spots in a tough stretch for San Francisco. Despite struggling against Tampa Bay on Friday, giving up five runs in just over three innings, he owns a solid 3.45 ERA across 104.1 innings. His 100 strikeouts show that he has the swing-and-miss stuff to keep the Giants in games.

However, command and efficiency remain key factors to watch against a disciplined Padres lineup.

JP Sears - San Diego Padres

JP Sears will make his Padres debut following a call up from Triple-A, where he posted a 7-10 record with a 5.12 ERA across 116 innings.

While the surface stats don’t jump out, his steady strikeout-to-walk ratio (101 Ks, 1.31 WHIP) gives San Diego some reason for optimism. Padres manager Mike Shildt is handing him the ball in a big divisional matchup, and how Sears settles in early could set the tone.

Hot hitters to watch

Rafael Devers - San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers continues to be the Giants’ most reliable power bat, slashing .255 with 24 home runs and 82 RBIs this season. He homered on Monday against San Diego, reminding everyone of his ability to change a game with one swing. Even with San Francisco’s recent struggles, Devers has been steady in the middle of the order and remains its top run producer.

Fernando Tatis Jr. - San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. has been doing a little bit of everything for San Diego, batting .264 with 17 home runs, 51 RBIs and 85 runs scored. He showcased his all-around game again on Tuesday, drawing two walks, stealing a base and driving in a run. His speed and plate discipline have complemented his power nicely, giving the Padres' lineup an extra spark in their playoff push.

Injury report

Padres injuries:

  • Jackson Merrill: day-to-day (ankle)
  • Michael King: 15-day IL (knee)
  • Jhony Brito: 60-day IL (forearm)
  • Joe Musgrove: 60-day IL (elbow)

Giants injuries:

  • Matt Chapman: 10-day IL (hand)
  • Jerar Encarnacion: 10-day IL (hamstring)
  • Erik Miller: 15-day IL (elbow)
  • Tom Murphy: 60-day IL (back)

Current odds

  • Run line: Giants +1.5 (−168) | Padres −1.5 (+137)
  • Total: Over 8 (−109) | Under 8 (−112)
  • Moneyline: Giants +128 | Padres −157

Final score prediction & best bets

Final score guess: Padres 4, Giants 2

Best bets

  1. Padres Moneyline (-157) - Sears may have early struggles, but they should be manageable with a supporting offense and home advantage.
  2. Under 8 runs (-112) - Both starters keep the ball in the yard for enough frames; bullpen depth and PETCO dynamics lean low.
  3. Giants +1.5 (+128) - Good value if you believe Roupp stabilizes and the Giants scratch across late runs.
