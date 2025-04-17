Giants vs. Phillies: Game 4, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 17, MLB 2025

The San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies are set to wrap up a four-game series on Thursday, and this has been a battle. San Francisco has won two of the first three games, and they are looking to make a big statement in the series finale.

Ad

Philadelphia is a team full of superstars, but the Giants are one of the hottest teams in baseball. Here is a look at the odds for this matchup and a prediction as to how this game will play out.

Giants vs. Phillies prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies - Source: Imagn

Jordan Hicks will start for the Giants on Thursday. He is 1-1 with a 5.87 ERA this season. The Giants have been getting some great pitching in this series, and that is going to be another big key.

Ad

Trending

Wilmer Flores has gotten off to a great start to the season as he leads the way with six home runs and 23 RBIs. Flores had a huge series against the Phillies, and that can be said for many of the hitters in this lineup.

The Phillies need to find more offense to keep pace in this series, and Kyle Schwarber is doing his part. Schwarber leads the way with six home runs, but other sluggers have failed to get it going.

Ad

Cristopher Sanchez will be on the mound for the Phillies, and he has pitched well this season. Look for Sanchez to get his second win of the year as the Phillies give him just enough support.

Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies 6, San Francisco Giants 3

Giants vs. Phillies odds

Money Line: San Francisco Giants +150, Philadelphia Phillies -180

Run Spread: Giants +1.5 (-145), Phillies -1.5 (+120)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-120), Under 7.5 (EVEN)

Giants vs. Phillies injuries

San Francisco Giants injury report

Ad

Jerar Encarnacion (OF): 10-Day IL (Left hand fracture)

Tom Murphy (C): 60-Day IL (Mid-back disk herniation)

Philadelphia Phillies injury report

Ranger Suarez (LHP): 15-Day IL (Lower back stiffness)

Weston Wilson (UTIL): 15-Day IL (Mild oblique strain)

Giants vs. Phillies picks

Trea Turner - Source: Imagn

It's been a great series for the Giants, but they are going to come up short in this game. The Phillies will get their revenge on Thursday as they win big to even up the series.

Ad

Money Line: Philadelphia Phillies -180

Run Spread: Phillies -1.5 (+120)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-120)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More