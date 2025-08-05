Giants vs. Pirates: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - August 5, 2025

The Pittsburgh Pirates are quietly building momentum with a three-game home winning streak as they welcome the San Francisco Giants for Game 2 at PNC Park. Despite being buried in the NL Central standings, Pittsburgh holds a surprising 4-0 edge in this season's series against the Giants, making them a dangerous spoiler once again.

San Francisco, teetering near the .500 mark and clinging to playoff hopes, turns to ace Logan Webb to halt their slump, while Pirates rookie Mike Burrows looks to ride the team’s recent surge to his second big-league win.

Starting Pitchers

Logan Webb (Giants - RHP)

Logan Webb continues to be San Francisco’s rotation anchor, blending strikeout stuff with elite ground ball control. With a 9-8 record and 3.31 ERA, Webb enters this matchup hunting for revenge after fanning 11 Pirates but getting no-decisioned in a gut-punch 2-1 extra-innings loss last week. If his command tightens, he’s fully capable of shutting Pittsburgh down inning by inning.

Mike Burrows (Pirates - RHP)

Mike Burrows is quietly turning into a Giants nightmare. The righty held them to one run over six dominant innings in his last start, scattering three hits with seven punch outs. His season ERA sits at a solid 3.88, and his rhythm on the mound is giving Pittsburgh a much-needed mid-rotation boost. If Burrows commands his fastball like last time, he can make it back-to-back gem outings against San Francisco.

Hot Hitters to Watch

Rafael Devers (San Francisco Giants)

Devers has been one of the few bright spots in the Giants’ struggling lineup, slashing .256 with 20 home runs and 77 RBIs in 2025. The power-hitting third baseman is coming off a huge game on Sunday, where he went 3-for-4 with a homer, four RBIs, and two runs in a blowout win over the Mets.

Nick Gonzales (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Gonzales continues to earn his spot in the Pirates’ lineup with a solid .276 average across 50 games this season. The young infielder had a standout performance on Sunday, going 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Pittsburgh’s win over Colorado. Known for his contact skills and versatility, Gonzales provides the Pirates with much-needed table-setting at the top of the order, making him a key piece in extending their dominance over San Francisco.

Injury Report

Pittsburgh Pirates:

Chase Shugart: 15-Day IL (knee)

Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

San Francisco Giants:

Wilmer Flores: Day-to-day (hamstring)

Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Current Odds

Run Line: Giants −1.5 (+113) | Pirates +1.5 (−137)

Total: Over 7.5 (−106) | Under 7.5 (−114)

Moneyline: Giants −158 | Pirates +129

Final Score Prediction & Best Bets

Projected Final Score: Giants 5, Pirates 2

Best Bets:

Giants Moneyline (−158) - Webb’s elite command and matching Pirates’ reliance on small-ball open the door for a San Francisco win. Under 7.5 Total Runs (−114) - Both starters have been effective at minimizing walks and extra-base hits; this should stay tight into the late innings.

Same‑Game Parlay: Giants ML + Webb Over 6.5 Strikeouts - Webb’s recent strikeout numbers are elite, and Pittsburgh ranks among MLB’s worst in making contact.

