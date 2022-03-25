Grading the New York Yankees offseason moves so far

The New York Yankees had a few dissapointments last season. For one, their otherwise decent pitching staff faced injury problems that rendered the staff less potent than the Yankees organization would have liked. Starter Jameson Taillon was dealing with ankle issues in the crucial month of September, while veteran reliever Aroldis Chapman is finally showing signs of wear. Outfielder Tim Locastro was only able to play nine games due to injuries, resulting in a poor performance.

New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman was busy this offseason trying to add to both the depth and the longevity of his club. Here are some of the top moves that the Yankees executed this offseason.

What did the New York Yankees do right and where did they miss the boat?

Let's start with the good news: The Yankees now have one of the strongest batting orders in baseball. This was no doubt made possible by the March 2022 trade that sent Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Josh Donaldson﻿, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Ben Rortvedt.

Although the New York Yankees are not a team that needs to worry as much as others around the league, this trade comes with a hefty pricetag. The three players acquired in the trade will come at a cost of about $25 million, while Sanchez and Urhsela combined for about half of that.

Dan Federico @DanJFederico The Yankees are paying roughly $37 million for Josh Donaldson and Anthony Rizzo in 2022 The Yankees are paying roughly $37 million for Josh Donaldson and Anthony Rizzo in 2022

The New York Yankees, however, appear to have won this deal. Gary Sanchez appears to be slowing down and was only able to muster an average of .204 last year, hitting 23 home runs and 54 RBI. Injuries remain a concern for the 29-year-old, as his 2019 season was severely limited due to ongoing problems.

Meanwhile, Donaldson, who is a full seven years older than Sanchez, shows no such decline. The 36-year-old batted .247 runs last season, whilst launching 26 homers and 72 RBI. Based on those statistics alone, it seems the Yankees have won this trade.

Gary Sanchez headed to the Minnesota Twins from the Yankees

Elsewhere in the lineup, the New York Yankees were able to sign fan-favorite Anthony Rizzo to a two-year deal. The 6'3, 240-pound shortstop was instrumental in the 2016 Chicago Cubs World Series win and can hit for power with 814 home runs in his 10-year career.

Rizzo's bat more than replaces the hole left by Sanchez. As this is is Rizzo's first full career season playing in the American League, don't be surprised to see manager Aaron Boone experiment with him in the designated hitter slot.

Anthony Rizzo is looking forward to his first full season with the Yankees

The Yankees, however, did not sign any free agents this past summer, drawing criticism from some who thought a club as rich as they are could have done more.

Tommy Smokes @TomScibelli The Yankees came off an incredibly disappointing season where they won 0 playoff games. One of their worst in recent memory. There was a historic free agent class.



They kept Boone and Cashman. Signed 0 new free agents. Made no major roster upgrades.



Unfathomable The Yankees came off an incredibly disappointing season where they won 0 playoff games. One of their worst in recent memory. There was a historic free agent class. They kept Boone and Cashman. Signed 0 new free agents. Made no major roster upgrades. Unfathomable

All things considered, the New York Yankees are a contending baseball team. Questions could possibly be raised about the quality of the pitching staff and if more could not have been done in the offseason to find a replacement for the likes of Corey Kluber. The team has a world-class order and will be knocking on the door of the American League East this summer.

