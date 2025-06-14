Guardians vs Mariners: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 14, 2025

AL Central hopefuls, the Cleveland Guardians, take on AL West contenders, the Seattle Mariners, on Saturday for the second of three games taking place at T-Mobile Park.
At the moment, the Guardians are third in their division with a 35-33 record, while Seattle, currently 34-34, are second in theirs.
Let's take a look at the odds for Saturday's matchup, and at how the action might play out on the field.
Guardians vs Mariners prediction
Taking the mound for the Guardians is ace Tanner Bibee, who has yet again been one of the most reliable arms for Stephen Vogt's team. At the moment, Bibee is pitching with a 4-6 record, along with a 3.81 ERA and 62 total strikeouts.
Offensively, Jose Ramirez, Steven Kwan, Carlos Santana and Kyle Manzardo have done much of the heavy lifting for the Guardians.
For Seattle, it is 27-year-old George Kirby making only his fifth start of the season, as he missed a chunk of the campaign due to injury. Though Kirby's stats appear much worse than his counterpart's on paper — with a 1-3 record, a 6.53 ERA, and 25 total strikeouts — most of that damage came during his early outings after returning from injury. However, the right-hander seems to have found his groove as of late.
At the plate, Cal Raliegh, Jorge Polanco, Julio Rodriguez and J.P. Crawford have been the standout performers for the hosts.
Having lost five of their last six games coming into the series opener against the Guardians, Seattle appeared to finally turn the corner with a dominant victory on Friday, and they should be able to carry that momentum forward and clinch this series on Saturday.
Prediction: Cleveland Guardians 4, Seattle Mariners 5
Odds
Money Line: Cleveland Guardians +111, Seattle Mariners -137
Run Line: Guardians +1.5 (-192), Mariners -1.5 (+155)
Total Runs: Over 6.5 (-133), Under 6.5 (+108)
Injury report
Guardians injuries:
- Will Brennan: 10-day IL (Forearm)
- Paul Sewald: 15-day IL (Shoulder)
- Shane Bieber: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Erik Sabrowski: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Ben Lively: 60-day IL (Forearm)
- John Means: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Trevor Stephan: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Andrew Walters: 60-day IL (Lat)
- Sam Hentges: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
Mariners injuries:
- Luke Raley: 10-day IL (Side)
- Bryce Miller: 15-day IL (Elbow)
- Logan Gilbert: 15-day IL (Forearm)
- Collin Snider: 15-day IL (Forearm)
- Gregory Santos: 60-day IL (Knee)
- Ryan Bliss: 60-day IL (Bicep)
- Victor Robles: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
Expert's picks
The pitching matchup should be closer than it appears on paper. Playing at home where they have often looked to be at their best, Seattle should be able to secure a hard-fought victory.
Money Line: Seattle Mariners -137
Run Line: Guardians +1.5 (-192)
Total Runs: Over 6.5 (-133)