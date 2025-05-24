Guardians vs. Tigers: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 24, 2025

American League Central Division rivals square off on Saturday when the Cleveland Guardians visit the Detroit Tigers. Cleveland has won each of the first two games of this series.

The Guardians have improved to 28-22, while the Tigers are now 33-19 on the year. Here is a look at the Game 3 odds and some predictions that should be made on Saturday.

Guardians vs. Tigers prediction

Casey Mize is pitching today Source: Imagn

The Guardians have struggled a bit on offense, but have done well in this series. Kyle Manzardo leads with 10 home runs, but others need to step up. Luis Ortiz will take the mound, and he has struggled to find his groove in 2025. Ortiz is just 2-5 with a 4.66 ERA, and that could spell trouble against the Tigers.

On the other hand, Casey Mize will be starting, and he has been terrific. Mize has gone 6-1 with a 2.53 ERA, and he should have another dominant start in this game.

Spencer Torkelson leads the Tigers with 13 home runs and 40 RBIs, but he has gotten help as well. It will be the offense for the Tigers that sets the tone in this matchup.

Prediction: Detroit Tigers 5, Cleveland Guardians 3

Guardians vs. Tigers odds

Money Line: Cleveland Guardians +125, Detroit Tigers -150

Run Spread: Guardians +1.5 (-175), Tigers -1.5 (+145)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (+105), Under 8.5 (-125)

Guardians vs. Tigers injury report

Cleveland Guardians injury report

Ben Lively (RHP); 15-Day IL (Tommy John surgery)

Will Brennan (OF): TBD (Left forearm inflammation)

David Fry (UTIL): 60-Day IL (Right UCL revision)

Shane Bieber (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL tear)

Paul Sewald (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right posterior deltoid strain)

John Means (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left elbow inflammation)

Detroit Tigers injury report

Sawyer Gipson-Long (RHP): 60-Day IL (Surgery recovery)

Alex Lange (RHP); 60-Day IL (Lat surgery recovery)

Jose Urquidy (RHP): 60-Day IL (Tommy John surgery)

Parker Meadows (OF): 60-Day IL (Right upper arm discomfort)

Wenceel Perez (CF): 60-Day IL (Lumbar spine inflammation)

Reese Olson (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right ring finger inflammation)

Guardians vs. Tigers picks

Cleveland has been in control of this series, but it will be Detroit that takes control of this game. Focus on the Tigers when making picks for this matchup.

Money Line: Detroit Tigers -150

Run Spread: Tigers-1.5 (+145)

Total Runs: Under 8.5 (-125)

