"H**l yeah! That's great, but we want to win the division" - Pete Alonso reacts to New York Mets cruising to 20-win mark after crushing two home runs in Sunday's victory over Philadelphia Phillies

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has been a massive success story for his team this year. The Mets re-signed Alonso, who was facing arbitration just before the season began, and it is unlikely that they are currently regretting that decision. With 26 RBIs on the year, the 27-year-old Alonso is currently first in the MLB in that category, and he kept the magic going on Sunday in Philadelphia against the Phillies.

The first placed Mets swept to their 20th victory of the season yesterday. Now with a record of 20-10, they are first place in the National League East and look unlikely to slow down.

Pete Alonso clobbers two home runs as he helps the New York Mets over the Phillies on the road

After signing a one-year, $4.7 million contract with the Mets just before the season began, Alonso had everything to prove to his club and owner Steve Cohen, who has no problem awarding skills with very lucrative contracts.

The Mets were in Philadelphia yesterday looking to come away with their eighth series win since the season began. In the second game of the doubleheader, it was all Pete Alonso.

Pete Alonso - New York Mets (7)

"Pete Alonso - New York Mets (7)" - @ MLB HR Videos

In the top of the first and batting cleanup, Alonso hit his first bomb off of Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez — 382 feet to left — driving in Francisco Lindor.

Later on, in the fifth inning, with two New York Mets on base, Alonso did it again. This time, he went deep off of Phillies reliever Nick Nelson, driving the ball a massive 426 feet into the left field stands. The Mets held on and buried the Phillies with a score of 6-1.

After the game, Alonso laid it out clearly that the Mets had their eyes fixed on one thing: a first-place finish in the National League East.

Pete Alonso on the Mets being the first team to 20 wins: "Hell yeah. That's great, but we want to win the division."

"Pete Alonso on the Mets being the first team to 20 wins: "Hell yeah. That's great, but we want to win the division."" - @ Tim Healey

"H**l yeah, that's great. But we want to win the division," is what Alonso said regarding his performance. The Mets are now six games ahead of the Braves in their division and look set to win it for the first time since 2015.

