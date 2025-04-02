"Hanging out with Derek Jeter su**s because all the women flock to him" - When Chili Davis opened up about Yankees icon's popularity

New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter endeared himself to the city and the entire country early in his career, earning the respect and love of his peers and fans alike.

Ad

While the 50-year-old has now cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players to don the famous pinstripes, the first people to recognize his talent and likable personality were his teammates. Here's a look back at when teammate Chili Davis spoke about Jeter's popularity at a young age.

The New York Yankees selected Derek Jeter in the 1992 MLB Draft and promoted him to the majors in 1995. In his first full season in the MLB the next year, the Yankees' first rookie shortstop in 34 years bagged the AL Rookie of the Year award. During his illustrious career, Jeter led the Yankees to five World Series titles, also making 14 All-Star appearances.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Jeter's popularity went well beyond the ballpark. The city of New York was in awe of its superstar, with older players recognizing his humility and younger fans adoring his good looks. In his fourth season with the Yankees, then 39-year-old teammate Chili Davis said about Jeter in June 1999 (via Sports Illustrated):

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Hanging out with him su**s because all the women flock to him."

"Let's see, he's been on the cover of GQ, is rich and famous, hits for average and power and is a helluva nice guy."

Since then, Derek Jeter's No. 2 jersey has been retired by the Yankees and his plaque added to Monument Park at Yankee Stadium. The legendary star was also inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in Copperstown in his first year of eligibility in 2020. He will remain a role model for young baseball players to look up to.

Ad

Derek Jeter penned a letter to New York city after retirement

When the New York Yankees faced the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in September 2014, it would be the last MLB game for Derek Jeter.

After an illustrious career that spanned two decades, the Yankees captain would retire as one of the most successfyul players the sport had ever seen. After his retirement, Jeter penned a letter to the people of New York, the city that had made him a star.

Ad

Expand Tweet

More than a decade after his retirement, Jeter remains a household name across the country. Having transitioned into a successful businessman after his playing career, the former player makes periodic appearances as a broadcaster during MLB games and remains a beloved figure even beyond the sport.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback