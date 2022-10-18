Harrison Bader's Brilliant 2022 Playoffs: Tracking The Center Fielder's Clutch Performances In the Post Season

Aaron Judge dominates the headlines for the New York Yankees. There is no arguing against that. But maybe it's time for people to start talking about Harrison Bader.

The center fielder has been clutch for the Yankees this postseason. He has hit three home runs in three games. Bader joined Mickey Mantle and Bernie Williams as the only center fielders in Yankees history to hit three home runs in a single postseason. To put it into perspective, Bader hit just five home runs in 86 games during the regular season.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks HARRISON BADER 2-RUN HOMER HIS 3RD OF THE PLAYOFF, 3-0 YANKES LFGG HARRISON BADER 2-RUN HOMER HIS 3RD OF THE PLAYOFF, 3-0 YANKES LFGG https://t.co/svTC6mlI83

His latest heroics came in Game 4 on Sunday night. Bader hit a two-run home run off Cleveland Guardians pitcher Cal Quantrill in the top of the 2nd inning. The home run gave the Yankees a 3-0 lead. The homer ended up being the difference, as the Yankees won 4-2 to even the series up at 2-2.

Bader's performance against the Guardians helped the Yankees force a Game 5. He has been one of the Yankees' best hitters this series. In 14 at-bats, he has posted a 286 batting average, 1.214 OPS and four RBI.

In a lineup that features Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Anthony Rizzo, it's surprising that Bader has been their main source of power.

This is why the MLB playoffs are so exciting. Every year there is an unsung hero who comes out of nowhere. If the New York Yankees win the 2022 World Series, Harrison Bader will be an instrumental part of that championship.

How Harrison Bader became a Yankee

Players usually aren't too surprised when they get moved to another team at the MLB Trade Deadline. It's just a question of when and where. However, the Yankees' acquisition of Harrison Bader came out of nowhere.

The St. Louis Cardinals sent Bader to the Yankees in exchange for starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery. The trade did not initially go over well with Yankees fans. But even the most stubborn fans can admit when they are wrong:

Casey @casey_bucz Harrison Bader > Jordan Montgomery



I apologize for my previous displeasure in the trade at the time it occurred... Harrison Bader > Jordan MontgomeryI apologize for my previous displeasure in the trade at the time it occurred...

It remains to be seen how long Yankees fans will feel good about the team.

Game 5 takes place tonight at Yankee Stadium. The loser will be eliminated from the postseason.

