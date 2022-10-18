MLB Team Valuation 2022: How Much Are The Yankees Worth?

On Monday, the New York Yankees will find out if they will continue their quest for their franchise's 28th World Series Championship or have to watch it from home. New York will play host to Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians, with the winner moving on to face the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Tensions will be high as the eyes of the MLB will focus on Yankee Stadium on Monday night.

"Be there. Be loud" - New York Yankees

Regardless of the results of Monday night's Game 5, the Bronx Bombers will continue to hold the title of the most successful and most famous team in MLB history.

daniella🫧 @kryptoniankiwi jackie wearing a nyy cap,,, having some thoughts jackie wearing a nyy cap,,, having some thoughts https://t.co/vHgGNMp3rA

"jackie wearing a nyy cap,,, having some thoughts" - kryptoniankiwi

The iconic 'NYY' logo has transcended the game of baseball, planting itself firmly in the world of fashion and pop culture on an international scale. With their global reach and fan base, it begs the question of how much the franchise is worth.

Where do the New York Yankees rank on the list of most valuable MLB franchises?

It will come as no surprise that the Yankees rank number one on the list of the most valuable MLB clubs. From iconic logos and legendary players to championships and mentions in pop culture, the NYY brand has a valuation of $6 billion, according to a March 2022 report on Forbes.com.

In 1973, the team was purchased by George Steinbrenner's group for $10 million from Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS). Since its acquisition, the team has won seven World Series titles and 11 American League pennants.

Bobby Moriarty @bogeyingbob George Steinbrenner is missed more and more every day. May he Rest In Peace George Steinbrenner is missed more and more every day. May he Rest In Peace

"George Steinbrenner is missed more and more every day. May he Rest In Peace" Bobby Moriarty

If New York is able to win the 2022 World Series, it will be interesting to see how much the valuation will change.

Which other teams are valued in the top 5 ?

According to the same Forbes report, the Los Angeles Dodgers are currently ranked as the second most valuable team with a price tag of $4.075 billion. One of the teams that is most willing to spend money to win titles, the Dodgers have been a powerhouse for the last decade, winning the 2020 World Series.

Following the Dodgers, the Boston Red Sox are third ($3.9 billion), the Chicago Cubs are fourth ($3.8 billion), and fifth are the San Francisco Giants ($3.5 billion).

Interestingly enough, all of the teams mentioned above also hold the highest odds of signing potential AL MVP Aaron Judge this offseason.

Poll : 0 votes