Harrison Bader Trade Rumors: 3 landing spots for Mets OF amid tough season

New York Mets outfielder Harrison Bader is a name that has popped up lately with the MLB trade deadline next month. New York is expected to be a seller, given they are already 17.5 games out of first place in the NL East.

Bader could certainly help some teams looking to add another outfielder into the mix. Luckily for him, quite a few teams are currently looking for some more outfield depth.

3 potential landing spots for Mets slugger Harrison Bader

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#3 - San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants are likely a team looking for outfield help at the deadline. Last month, the team learned starting center fielder Jung Hoo Lee would be out for the remainder of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Trending

Expand Tweet

With few prospects to dish out, aggressively pursuing Harrison Bader would not be out of the question. He would not cost the team much and would be a welcomed addition.

#2 - Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves are another team that will be without a starting outfielder for the remainder of the year. Just weeks ago, Ronald Acuna Jr. tore his ACL, ending his 2024 season.

Expand Tweet

The club has also seen Jarred Kelenic go down with a wrist injury, further complicating their outfield. This is a trade FanSided's Mark Powell could see happening despite being division rivals.

#1 - Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals have surprised many this season. They currently sit in second place in the AL Central with a record of 38-26, three games behind the Cleveland Guardians.

While they have played well, they could use an upgrade at center field. They currently have Kyle Isbel, but he has struggled offensively. While Bader is not the league's hottest bat, he would be an offensive upgrade over Isbel and would not require much in return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback