The New York Mets are interested in bringing back Adam Ottavino for the 2023 season. Ottavino was the Mets' best relief pitcher besides Edwin Diaz. He was even used in the closer role in instances where Diaz was not available to pitch.

In just over 65 innings pitched last season, Ottavino posted a 2.06 ERA and 79 strikeouts. He's a Brooklyn native. The Mets are hoping they can use that to their advantage in the off-season.

The Mets have already locked up Edwin Diaz for the next five years, making him the highest-paid closer in MLB history at $102 million. They also signed Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham from the Miami Marlins. This gives them some bullpen depth, as the team is unlikely to re-sign free agents Trevor May and Seth Lugo.

New York Mets fans would love for the team to bring Ottavino back. They think he's a key piece in their bullpen. Fans would hate to see him somewhere else next season.

"Ottavino was clutch and consistent. Gotta bring him back," one fan explained.

"No-brainer," said another.

Fans are ready for the team to offer him a deal. They have high expectations for this team for the 2023 season. And after the season they just had, they're ready to fight for a World Series title.

Adam Ottavino made four million dollars last season. It's been rumored that he's seeking a raise and a multiyear deal. It will be interesting to see what the Mets are willing to offer him.

As the Mets are rebuilding their bullpen, Adam Ottavino is the perfect fit

New York lost a good portion of its bullpen depth after the season. Seth Lugo, Trevor Williams, Mychal Givens, Joely Rodriguez, and Trevor May, along with Ottavino, all became free agents.

Losing much of their depth should give the Mets all the more reason to bring back Adam Ottavino. They need help, especially in high-leverage situations. He's shown that he's capable of coming in and shutting down the game.

He has a great mix of pitches that work well off each other. His slider has been and still is his best pitch. At age 36, it's as good as ever. He also throws a four-seam fastball, sinker, and a rare changeup that he uses to fool left-handed batters.

If he and the Mets can't come to terms, look for numerous teams to be interested in the resurging righty.

