“He’ll get out of it, and by the end of the year, nobody will even think about this stretch that he’s on" - Reigning MVP Bryce Harper offers words of hope as Mike Trout goes through worst slump of his career

Bryce Harper and Mike Trout have always been compared. Born within 14 months of each other, they both made their MLB debuts around the same time. Throughout their careers, both men have been held up as the epitome of a new generation of hard-hitting, durable young outfielders.

Trout and Harper are both former Rookie of the Year Award winners and have both made multiple trips to the All-Star game. Neither of the two men have ever won — or even come close to winning — a World Series. Now, with Mike Trout in one of the worst slumps of his career, Bryce Harper has offered some words of encouragement.

Bryce Harper offers support to Mike Trout after Angels leave Philadelphia winless

Nothing has gone right for the Los Angeles Angels recently. They arrived in Philadelphia after losing eight straight games. Due to the streak, they saw their shared spot with the Houston Astros at the top of the American League West dissipate into a distant second.

"“He’ll get out of it, and by the end of the year, nobody will even think about this stretch that he’s on. He’ll be the same Mike Trout and hit .300 with 40 HRs. #Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is confident #Angels CF will snap out of career-worst slump. ” - @ Mike DiGiovanna

Mike Trout himself has been a major reason why the Angels are failing to score runs. Trout has averaged just 0.43 over the past week, and has gone 0-11 over the three games the Angels played against Bryce Harper and the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Harper and Trout have both hit 13 home runs this year. However, Harper and the Phillies have fared better so far in 2022, even though they still find themselves 11.5 games behind the New York Mets in the National League East.

This series was only the third time in their careers that the two men have met, and the first since 2017. After the Phillies swept the Angels, outscoring Trout's men 26-9 over the three games, Harper offered some words of support to Trout.

Speaking to the LA Times, Harper said about Trout "He’ll get out of it, and by the end of the year, nobody will even think about this stretch that he’s on. He’ll be the same Mike Trout and hit .300 with 40 homers.”

Trout and the Angels returned to Los Angeles yesterday to play the Boston Red Sox. Their 0-1 loss at Angels Stadium last night was their 12th straight loss.

