"He needs to request a trade" "Can’t believe this guy is wasting away in Anaheim" - MLB fans outraged by Los Angeles Angels loss to the Seattle Mariners despite a prolific Shohei Ohtani performance

The Los Angeles Angels continue to find ways to disappoint their fanbase as the team flounders despite a superstar performance from Shohei Ohtani. The loss came at home against the Seattle Mariners, a division rival. Ohtani accounted for 4 RBI's in the game, but was unable to will the rest of his team to victory.

Rhett Bollinger posted the astounding numbers that Ohtani put up in the game, which somehow resulted in an Angels loss.

Rhett Bollinger @RhettBollinger Shohei Ohtani with a two-run homer and he's 4-for-5 with a homer, a triple and four RBIs today. #Angels down 11-7. It's his 27th homer of the year. Shohei Ohtani with a two-run homer and he's 4-for-5 with a homer, a triple and four RBIs today. #Angels down 11-7. It's his 27th homer of the year. https://t.co/yTyz0lCfbu

Shohei Ohtani is having yet another historic season. Being an All-Star as both a starting pitcher and in the batters box is almost unheard of. This reminded everybody of what is becoming an evergreen tweet about Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels.

It is difficult for MLB fans to stomach seeing one of the game's brightest stars lose on such a consistent basis.

Can't believe this guy is wasting away in Anaheim

It is starting to seem inevitable that if Ohtani wants to win a World Series championship, it might not be in Los Angeles.

After watching the same thing happen to Mike Trout over the last decade, even Angels fans will understand if he wants to leave.

That's it. If you love someone enough, set them free. We cannot be the Ohtani prison anymore.

This is becoming a troubling trend for the Angels. While they have dealt with a lot of injuries this season, the team has never proven that it can win.

This is a story that the MLB has already seen play out in Anaheim, and nobody wants to see it again.

Shohei Ohtani might be the most talented individual in the entire MLB, but baseball is the ultimate team sport. No individual player can constantly will their team to victories, as this game proves.

George McCabe @GeorgeMcCabe @RhettBollinger Starting to be a sad and familiar pattern for the @Angels . Shotime shines, but Halos fall. Get this dude some help, especially some bats in the bottom of the order and a better bullpen. @RhettBollinger Starting to be a sad and familiar pattern for the @Angels. Shotime shines, but Halos fall. Get this dude some help, especially some bats in the bottom of the order and a better bullpen.

Tingus Pingus @shaq_oatmealz @RhettBollinger Bro can go 6-6 with 15 RBIs pitching a 20k gem and the Angels will still lose @RhettBollinger Bro can go 6-6 with 15 RBIs pitching a 20k gem and the Angels will still lose

Shoehi Ohtani was absolutely dominant in the game, but the Seattle Mariners still came away with the victory. It is hard not to feel for Ohtani as his prime years go by without a playoff appearance.

If the Los Angeles Angels cannot prove to Shohei Ohtani that they can be a winning team, he could leave in free agency.

Shohei Ohtani will have no shortage of suitors if he chooses to leave the Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani is a player without a peer, which will reflect on his next contract. His deal will be reflective of the fact that he is a top pitcher and a bonefide offensive weapon.

However, that will not happen until the end of next season at the earliest. For now, the Angels will try to build a team capable of winning to entice him to stay in Anaheim.

