"He had not one, but two painted portraits of himself as a centaur" - Alex Rodriguez's ex-lover revealed MLB legend's supposed self-obsession with choice of art

New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez reportedly had his own paintings as a centaur over his bed, as disclosed by his former girlfriend, actress Kate Hudson.

In an interview with “US Weekly,” Hudson described Rodriguez as a "vain."

"He was so vain. He had not one, but two painted portraits of himself as a centaur. You know, the half man, half horse figure? It was ridiculous."

The couple started dating in May 2009 and split up at the end of the same year.

In an interview with the New York Times, A-Rod denied having his own paintings and wished that they were true.

"One-hundred percent not true. I wish it was true because it's such a cool story."

A-Rod also discussed the contentious mirror-kissing photograph from a 2009 Details magazine profile.

"I cringe at that. We were ending the photoshoot, and I wanted to run out of there.”

The former shortstop later spoke about the advice he would give to his younger self.

Alex Rodriguez and Kate Hudson’s brief romance

Rodriguez met Hudson in 2008 and rumors of their romance sparked. At the time, A-Rod had just split from ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis and Hudson broke up with Owen Wilson.

A-Rod and Hudson dated for a brief period and a photo of them kissing each other went viral. Not much is known about their split, but the couple eventually ended their relationship in December 2009.

Kate Hudson rose to fame with her performance as Penny Lane in Cameron Crowe's “Almost Famous”. She also won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress and was nominated for an Oscar in the same category.

Kate Hudson has joined the entrepreneurial bandwagon as the co-founder of Fabletics.

Alex Rodriguez played 22 seasons in the MLB and is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. In 2013, he admitted to using banned performance-enhancing drugs; consequently, he was banned for 162 games and the entire 2014 season.

At the moment, A-Rod is concentrating on his work with NBA franchise the Minnesota Timberwolves, which he co-owns. He also has on-air positions with ESPN and Fox Sports.

