“He picks up anyways right now” - When Hannah Jeter shared All-Star husband Derek's affinity to diaper duty of their kids

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter has garnered a lot of respect during his time in the league. He married model Hannah Jeter in 2016 and since then, the couple has become parents to four adorable kids.

Off the field, Derek strives to be a proud father and helps Hannah raise their kids. Part of that raising also comes with keeping up the kids' diaper duty and Hannah's comments suggest that Derek does that well.

Hannah Jeter was asked about sharing diaper duty in an interaction on the Rachel Ray Show.

"Oh, for sure, because he picks up anyways right now. I mean, hate right now. I mean, in the beginning, I was like, we're going to get a dog and I'll help you and then it's that. It has become his product," Hannah said on the show.

Derek and Hannah Jeter's four kids

Mr. and Mrs. Jeter welcomed their first daughter, Bella Raine Jeter, on August 17, 2017. The couple's second daughter, Story Grey Jeter, was born on January 31, 2019. River Rose Jeter, their youngest daughter, was born on December 2, 2021.

Talking about father-daughter time, Derek Jeter mentioned how his girls like to play with him.

"There's a whole other side to me," the former New York Yankee said. "I'm getting my nails painted and makeup on my face."

On May 5, 2023, the Jeter family added a sixth member to their family, a son named Kaius Green Jeter.

Talking about raising her kids, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model mentioned that she wants her kids to be closer to nature and explore this beautiful world.

"I grew up in a small community, my mom was a teacher, we had lots of arts and crafts going on," Hannah Jeter said to the Editorialist in 2019. "I think I raise my kids just how my mom raised me — being outside with nature and animals, trying not to be so on top of them, giving them safe places to explore and use their imagination."

