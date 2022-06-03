“He was pissed his chicken bucket wasn't going to be ready until after last call for beer” - MLB Twitter reacts to hilarious lip reading of appeal by Los Angeles Angels manager

Things have been better for the Los Angeles Angels than they are right now. The Angels have dropped six straight games and are trailing the New York Yankees in the first leg of a double header by six runs at the time of this writing. After spending most of the season within a game of the Houston Astros, the Angels have faltered, and they now stand 5.5 games behind Houston.

It surely has to be a frustrating time for everybody in the Angels organization. Hitters like Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani have dried up lately. The pitching is not what it was earlier in the season either.

Fans give funny suggestions as to what Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon might be saying

Nobody is more frustrated than Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon about this losing streak. In a clip posted by Jomboy Media on Twitter, Joe Maddon appears to be jawing at the umpire.

Matt 🇺🇸 @Xenos_on_ice @TalkinYanks If you don’t treat yourself to the Jomboy lip reading breakdowns you’re doing yourself a disservice. @TalkinYanks If you don’t treat yourself to the Jomboy lip reading breakdowns you’re doing yourself a disservice.

The Twitter page appealed to fans to try and determine what, in fact, Joe Maddon was saying. Predictably, the responses were a perfect mixture of humor and sensible ideas.

R Lynn jackson @RLynnjackson1 @TalkinYanks is he mad because Shohei Ohtani was picked off oh well shit happens!! @TalkinYanks is he mad because Shohei Ohtani was picked off oh well shit happens!!

Maddon is one of the most experienced managers in the MLB, with 19 years of managerial experience. Before coming to the Los Angeles Angels, he spent nine years with the Tampa Bay Rays and five years with the Chicago Cubs, where he won a World Series. Maddon joined the Angels in 2020.

Big Worm @BigPermBigWorm2 @TalkinYanks He was pissed his chicken bucket wasn't going to be ready until after last call for beer @TalkinYanks He was pissed his chicken bucket wasn't going to be ready until after last call for beer

One fan made a particularly funny comment. Upon realizing Maddon's angry and confrontational disposition, the fan joked that perhaps Joe Maddon had heard he could no longer purchase beer with his food.

FGCU Dirtiest Bird @Dirtiest_Birds @aGardyParty @TalkinYanks Probably some rah rah motivation, managers do that sometimes. Maybe he was thinking “my team is getting smoked in the midst of a 7 game losing streak, I gotta do something” @aGardyParty @TalkinYanks Probably some rah rah motivation, managers do that sometimes. Maybe he was thinking “my team is getting smoked in the midst of a 7 game losing streak, I gotta do something”

The Angels have not made the postseason since 2014, and calls from the fanbase are getting less and less patient. They largely place blame for the club's misfortune on the shoulders of big hitter Mike Trout.

Army_of_None @LDRofthePack13 @TalkinYanks I think he just wanted to take Nestor out of his rhythm. Kinda bush @TalkinYanks I think he just wanted to take Nestor out of his rhythm. Kinda bush

One fan cynically remarked that perhaps Maddon was making a scene for the sole reason of throwing starting Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes off of his game and giving his team a chance.

kachow @aGardyParty @TalkinYanks on a real note though, what was that about? @TalkinYanks on a real note though, what was that about?

Following the series with the Yankees, the Angels will head to Philadelphia to take on the Phillies before returning home to Los Angeles to take on the Boston Red Sox at home.

