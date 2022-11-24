The Atlanta Braves and Dansby Swanson have shared a memorable seven years together. Swanson, a local kid from Georgia, quickly became a fan favorite. He has entered free agency and is expected to fetch a heft contract from any MLB team that is interested.

With the offseason now in full swing, the Braves will see what price the market sets for Swanson. After an exceptional season, the 28-year-old may have priced himself out of a contract in Atlanta. David O'Brien covers the Braves for The Athletic and is one of the most well-renowned analysts out there. He recently spoke with MLB Network and gave his opinion on the debate.

"He probably priced himself out of Atlanta with the season he had." @DOBrienATL recaps the Braves 2022 season and shares his two cents on the likelihood Dansby Swanson re-signs with the club this Winter.

"He probably priced himself out of Atlanta with the season he had." - MLB Network

Similar to Freddie Freeman's situation last year, the Braves have let Swanson Dansby's contract run down. There is a real possibility that the Braves will look for an alternative solution in the shortstop position.

O'Brien brought up the fact that the Braves may not want to pay the approximate $22 million required to sign a player of Swanson's talent.

There are plenty of teams out there, including the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies, that are looking for an experienced shortstop.

Dansby Swanson can hit, hit with power, get on base, and defend. He has proven to be one of the most consistent infielders in the league.

Swanson finished the season with a .277/.329/.447 slash line. He ranked fourth in the league among all shortstops in home runs (25) and RBIs (96).

Dansby Swanson ranked fourth among all MLB shortstops in HRs and RBIs in 2022

Dansby Swanson hits an RBI against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning at Truist Park.

There is a plethora of talent available in the shortstop position this offseason. Two-time All-Star Trea Turner is expected to move on from the 111-win LA Dodgers. World Series champion Carlos Correa has opted out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins. Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is also looking for a new home.

"Where do you predict Dansby Swanson to sign this offseason?" - MLB Network

The Braves also have young prospect Vaughn Grissom on their roster. The 21-year-old was recently promoted to the majors and has already had great success. He finished the season with a .291/.353/.440 slash line and contributed with five home runs and 18 RBIs in 41 games.

For the Braves, there is no need to panic and overpay Dansby Swanson. With talent available in the market and a top prospect on the books, it may be wise for Atlanta to wait out the situation. Swanson, meanwhile, will have plenty of suitors interested in his services.

