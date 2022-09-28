"He’s so beyond back" "Mets are trembling rn" - Atlanta Braves fans amazed by Ronald Acuna Jr.'s two-home run game against the Washington Nationals

Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. seems to be rounding into form at the perfect time, blasting two home runs against the Washington Nationals. With the National League East race against the New York Mets coming down to the wire, the Braves need to be at their best. It certainly seems like Acuna Jr. is getting hot when his team needs him the most.

The Braves lineup is loaded with sluggers up and down the roster. Players like Matt Olson, Dansby Swanson, and Austin Riley are consistent sources of offense. And Ronald Acuna Jr. might be the best out of all of them.

Acuna's first home run was the second of a back-to-back with Orlando Arcia.

The second home run of the night came a mere 45 minutes later.

As one might expect, the Atlanta Braves fan base loved seeing this level of production from their superstar.

Every game matters in the race against the Mets. It was great for Braves fans to see their team still locked in. With a series against the vaunted Mets a few days away, the Braves need to win every game they can. If they don't, the Mets will enter the series with a distinct advantage.

When fully healthy and hitting like this, there are few in the MLB better than Acuna Jr.

Both of these home runs were absolutely demolished, leaving no chance of the ball falling short of the wall.

With a healthy Ronald Acuna Jr. in the lineup, there aren't many teams the Atlanta Braves can't beat. He will definitely be hungry for wins come playoff time, given he missed last year's World Series run.

It will be almost impossible for Acuna Jr. to maintain this pace over the next few weeks, but he is not a player you want to bet against.

The Atlanta Braves are gearing up for their playoff run, and Ronald Acuna Jr. looks ready to lead them.

Ronald Acuna Jr. will need to be at his best for the Atlanta Braves in the playoffs

The only question left for the Braves is whether they will be division winners or a wildcard team in the postseason. If Acuna Jr. manages to keep playing like this, it will almost certainly be the former. Once meaningful games in October start, the team will need his swing to be more effective than ever.

Offense is always tough to find in the playoffs, and if Acuna Jr. can provide it, the Braves will be poised for success.

