"He's like a mythical character to me; I shouldn't be compared to him" - When Shohei Ohtani gave his honest verdict on Babe Ruth comparisons

Shohei Ohtani, the two-way phenom, is making headlines every day, whether it's with a spike in merchandise sales or attending a game in Los Angeles.

He's a true record-breaker, with a habit of breaking records that can be traced to a much earlier date. Although he has signed the highest contract in MLB history with his 10-year $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ohtani's success can be seen from his humble beginnings.

Shohei Ohtani has become a two-time unanimous MVP, a three-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger award winner. However, it was during an interview in 2017 where he showed his humility when asked about his comparison with the great Yankee legend Babe Ruth.

"He is like a mythical character to me, because it was such a long time ago, and he was god to baseball. I shouldn't be compared to him, at least not right now." (Timestamp: 10:45)

Babe Ruth and Shohei Ohtani are from different generations. In the 1930s, when basketball and football were just introduced to the U.S., baseball was already popular, and Ruth was the dominant player of the time. His records stood untouched for nearly a century until Ohtani landed on American shores in 2018.

Ohtani, then a 23-year-old player, joined the Los Angeles Angels in the Major League Baseball after playing for Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters. He won the 2018 Rookie of the Year award and has since dominated the game in an unprecedented way.

His unique talent lies in his ability to perform well both as a hitter and a pitcher. Ohtani has broken many Babe Ruth records, but it's debatable whether he's better than Ruth or not. For Ohtani, Ruth was the "god" of baseball, and it's not appropriate to compare him with such a legend.

Shohei Ohtani’s MLB career so far

Ever since his Major League debut against the Oakland Athletics in 2018, Shohei Ohtani has been impressing with his exceptional skills.

During his six-year career with the Angels, Ohtani has played 701 games and maintained an impressive batting average of .274/.366/.556 with a .922 OPS, which earned him two Silver Slugger awards. He has also hit 171 home runs and has 437 RBIs, making him one of the most celebrated players in the league.

However, what truly sets Shohei Ohtani apart is his ability on the mound. In 86 games, he has amassed a 38-19 record, with an impressive 3.01 ERA and 608 strikeouts in 481.2 innings.

Although he has yet to make a postseason appearance, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and their super roster, Ohtani may finally have the opportunity to win a World Series ring in the upcoming season.

