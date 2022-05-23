"He's literally two Ozzies!" "Ozzie just makes baseball fun to watch!!! - MLB Twitter reacts to hilarious interaction between Ozzie Albies and Jesus Aguilar

You might have caught this hilarious exchange between Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar and Braves' second baseman Ozzie Albies on second base if you were watching the Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves MLB game on Sunday, May 22.

At first glance, it looks like Aguilar and Albies are about to get into a fight, causing a bench-clearing brawl between the Marlins and the Braves. However, the two players are friends and are just messing around, making the game more fun while doing it. Fans on Twitter thought the exchange was hilarious, and it made the game entertaining to watch.

MLB Twitter reacts to interaction between Jesus Aguilar and Ozzie Albies

This Twitter user makes a sarcastic joke that the Braves and Marlins should have cleared the benches. In almost all situations, the benches would have definitely cleared, but since Aguilar and Albies are cool with each other, everyone knew that this was friendly.

"@JAguilarMKE is a great example about having a fun time and remembering that you are not bigger than the game. I sat down the 1st base line today and he and I went back and forth for 9 innings. He gained 3 Atlanta Braves fans today, first class man! Nice play on the Acuna seed!!" - @ Brad

This Braves fan was in attendance for their exchange, and also interacted with Jesus Aguilar from the stands. They said that Aguilar is a class act, and was great for all nine innings of the game. There is a stereotype that MLB players are unapproachable at times, and it seems like Aguilar is the complete opposite.

This MLB fan says that Ozzie Albies always makes the game a fun time, and this is definitely true. Since Albies joined the league in 2017, he has continoulsly made the game of baseball exciting to watch. Around sports, there has always been a stigma that baseball is a boring sport. Albies definitely disproves this.

When looking at the video, Jesus Aguilar really almost knocked down Albies with that bump. Aguilar might literally be twice the size of Albies, who stands at just 5'8" and 165 lbs. It wouldn't be surprising if he actually gave Albies some whiplash!

This MLB fan mocks the recent tension between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox. They might be up to something with this tweet though, as the Yankees and White Sox did not really even do anything!

A lot of people reacting to this video had no clue that they were just kidding around and trying to be entertaining. This just makes no sense because the benches easily would have cleared if these two were not joking. Some people just miss the joke sometimes!

This MLB fan is joking around about the size comparison between Ozzie Albies and Jesus Aguilar. As mentioned before, Albies is just 165 lbs and 5'8", and Aguilar towers over him at 6'3" and 277 lbs!

Ozzie Albies always makes the game fun and entertaining for the other players and the fans watching. Sometimes the game of baseball can become too stiff and uptight, so it is always good to see moments like these between players. It also just makes the game so much more fun to watch.

