"He's not lying, which is bad" "LOL Buck is finally sick of this boring offense" - New York Mets fans supportive of manager Buck Showalter calling out team's lackluster offensive effort amidst NL East race

The New York Mets have played some pretty inconsistent baseball over the last couple of weeks. The Mets were swept by the Chicago Cubs in a three-game series. This isn't the time for the Mets to hit a cold streak as they're in a tight battle for the lead in the NL West.

The Mets have an 89-55 record going into Thursday. They hold a one-game lead over the defending World Series champs, the Atlanta Braves, in their division. Their 10.5-game lead over the division has dwindled down to half a game.

The Mets haven't been swept by a team all year, thus it is surprising that they were swept by the lowly Cubs. The recent sweep has Mets manager Buck Showalter calling out his team's terrible offensive effort in the media.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Asked about the idea of riding the hot hand in his lineup construction, Buck Showalter quipped: "I've got to find one, first." Asked about the idea of riding the hot hand in his lineup construction, Buck Showalter quipped: "I've got to find one, first."

"I've got to find one, first." - Buck Showalter

The New York Mets were outscored 15-6 in their series against the Cubs. They were outscored by a team that is about to lose 90 games this season. The sudden lack of offense has Mets fans scared for the club as they're approaching the postseason.

kap @hopefulmetsfan @AnthonyDiComo LOL Buck is finally sick of this boring offense @AnthonyDiComo LOL Buck is finally sick of this boring offense

Ben Dover @B3nD0ver1970 @AnthonyDiComo Its true. None of these bums are hitting unless its a meaningless 9th inning HR down by 5 @AnthonyDiComo Its true. None of these bums are hitting unless its a meaningless 9th inning HR down by 5

It's a wonder why the New York Mets have been struggling offensively. The team is backed by Francisco Lindor, Eduardo Escobar, and Pete Alonso. All three of them could change the game with one swing of the bat.

EEfromNJ 🇺🇦 @efrenm78

Escobar

Nido/McCAnn



They’re spread so far apart they can’t get an inning going.



You pencil these guys into the spots, not assign them with a permanent marker @AnthonyDiComo McNeilEscobarNido/McCAnnThey’re spread so far apart they can’t get an inning going.You pencil these guys into the spots, not assign them with a permanent marker @AnthonyDiComo McNeilEscobarNido/McCAnn They’re spread so far apart they can’t get an inning going. You pencil these guys into the spots, not assign them with a permanent marker

Some fans believe that the team could benefit from restructuring the batting lineup. Moving Eduardo Escobar up in the batting order could allow the Mets to extend their innings and score more runs.

Shea Station @shea_station Eduardo Escobar legs out a triple! Eduardo Escobar legs out a triple! https://t.co/YPVfaWcyJt

Whatever is wrong with the Mets, they need to figure it out and do it fast. They are wasting series' against teams that are below .500. At the start of September, they dropped two games against the Washington Nationals and the Pittsburgh Pirates. They have gone 5-7 against teams below .500 this month.

The New York Mets need to take advantage of this next series and pull away from the Atlanta Braves while they have a chance

The Mets go into Thursday to host the Pirates for a four-game series. While the Pirates are on pace to lose 100 games this year, the New York Mets can't let this series slip away. A sweep of the Pirates could give the Mets breathing room in the divisional lead.

With only a half-game lead over the Braves, every game is a must win for the Mets. The Mets and Braves will play in a three-game series starting September 30th. This series might be the most important between the two clubs given how tight this NL East race continues to be.

Jeff @AlwaysOverPar The Braves & Mets regarding the NL East The Braves & Mets regarding the NL East https://t.co/fQKUiMWA6j

