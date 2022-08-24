“He’s the worst owner in MLB by a long shot” “Trout and Ohtani are saved” - MLB fans react to the shocking news of owner Arte Moreno looking to sell Los Angeles Angels

In a shocking development, Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno is rumored to be considering selling the franchise. Moreno has been the owner of the Angels since 2003 when he purchased the Angels from Disney. ESPN's MLB insider Jeff Passan was the first to report the breaking news.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno says he's exploring selling the team. Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno says he's exploring selling the team.

The sale of the Angels has the potential to change the direction of the team. A potential Shohei Ohtani trade has been rumored and may become even more realistic under new ownership.

Overall, it will all fall to which owner or ownership group wants to acquire the franchise. There will certainly be plenty of interest given the club's market size and roster that includes two of the game's biggest superstars, Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout.

Many Angels and fans across the game of baseball reacted to the shocking news. One fan is happy that Moreno is selling the team. The Angels have failed to make the postseason since 2014 despite having such superstars as Trout and Ohtani.

Perhaps Trout and Ohtani will feel relieved to have a new ownership the way the past few seasons have gone for the team. To be in such a big market in Los Angeles and not have a payroll of over $200 million is shocking.

Angels fans may feel a new sense of hope for the team going forward with a potential change in ownership.

NC194🇩🇪🇮🇪🇮🇹🇱🇻 @NCanny2 @JeffPassan CONGRATULATIONS ANAHEIM!! YOU HAVE JUST BEEN RELEASED FROM THE HELL THAT IS ARTE MORENO. THIS IS PROBABLY THE GREATEST MOMENT IN ANGELS HISTORY IN OVER 2 DECADES!! REJOICE!! @JeffPassan CONGRATULATIONS ANAHEIM!! YOU HAVE JUST BEEN RELEASED FROM THE HELL THAT IS ARTE MORENO. THIS IS PROBABLY THE GREATEST MOMENT IN ANGELS HISTORY IN OVER 2 DECADES!! REJOICE!!

For some Angels fans, it's been far too long of a wait for Moreno to sell the team.

It seems that one of the biggest issues for the Angels over the past decade has been developing players within their system. Fans are hoping that a new front office can change that going forward.

Overall, the potential for a change in ownership for the Los Angeles Angels will be interesting to watch unfold. For Angels fans, this likely feels like a revitalizing moment that may change the fortunes of the franchise.

