Derek Jeter paid a touching tribute to former New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, who passed away at the age of 80 on July 13, 2010.

In an interview with the NY Post in 2010, Derek Jeter recalled some of his best memories of Steinbrenner, who he called "his second father."

Derek Jeter expressed his gratitude to Steinbrenner for trusting the kid in him to make it big in the league, and for always throwing the chips on his table.

“He was saying how much respect he had for me and that he wanted to name me captain and would I accept the role. I was in Cincinnati, and it’s a memory I’ll always cherish. I realized what that title meant to him and to his Yankee organization,” Jeter said.

The mutual respect between the two was there for everyone to see, so much so that Jeter couldn’t actually fathom it.

While most players dream of donning the famous white pinstripes at some point in their careers, very few understand the burden of expectation it comes with. Jeter was no different.

“I’ll always remember that,” Jeter said. “He expects a lot. He expects perfection.”

Steinbrenner didn't just have big expectations for Jeter; he had big expectations for the entire team. That’s what made him such a great owner, truly one of a kind!

Jeter presented the boss with the perfect gift three months before he passed away in the form of the World Series Ring. It was also, incidentally, the last time the pair met.

“It was fun. Those are the memories that you remember, those intimate moments. We had a lot of one-on-one moments, and that was the last time I saw him,” Jeter said.

For Steinbrenner, it was always really about one thing -- championships. Jeter made sure to add five to his collection during his time in The Bronx.

The New York Yankees' George Steinbrenner era

New York Yankee fan or not, nobody can deny that George Steinbrenner was quite easily one of the most prolific owners in American sports.

A symbol of the Yankees for 37 years, George left an indelible mark on the organization that will never be forgotten.

As the longest-serving owner in the club's history, during his tenure, they won seven World Series Championships and 11 American League pennants.

His drive to be the greatest was instrumental to the Yankees' success ever since he set foot in the organization. He may be gone, but he will never be forgotten.

