Create

"He should stick to baseball... just baseball" "He is human after all" - MLB Twitter fascinated with a video of a 19-year-old Shohei Ohtani playing golf with friends in Japan

Los Angeles Angels two-way phenomena, Shohei Ohtani: 19-year-old Shohei Ohtani playing golf in Japan (inset).
Los Angeles Angels two-way phenomena, Shohei Ohtani: 19-year-old Shohei Ohtani playing golf in Japan (inset).
Oindrila Chowdhury
Oindrila Chowdhury
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Sep 08, 2022 07:30 PM IST

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter and outfielder Shohei Ohtani is one of the most prominent players in the MLB this year. He makes history on the field almost every day and hits the headlines.

This time, however, Shohei is in the news for golf, not baseball. Unearthed videos of Ohtani trying his hand at golf have surfaced online, and MLB fans are going gaga. The clips are most likely from 2013, before Shohei left Japan for the USA to make his mark in the MLB. At the time, Ohtani was 19 years old.

Shohei's golf swings in the video make it evident that he is a newbie and not a pro at the sport.

Shohei golfs right-handed? https://t.co/pxiOfgiv9i
"Shohei golfs right-handed?" - @Jomboy Media

Twitter couldn't keep calm and came up with hilarious responses.

In reference to Ohtani's incredible baseball skills, he is considered a real-life superhero. However, after watching his video playing golf like a novice, MLB fans are finally ready to accept him as a human.

he is human after all twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st…
@JomboyMedia That golf game makes me realize he is in fact human https://t.co/KxQxT5tehC
@JomboyMedia Glad to see he’s actually human.

Shohei Ohtani is the master of one trade, ie. BASEBALL, and he should stick to that sport. There's no profit in being a "Jack of all trades and master of none."

He should stick to baseball... just baseball twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st…

Here are a few more unmissable responses from MLB Twitter. Check it out!

MLB Twitter was left in stitches after Shohei Ohtani's video playing golf became viral on Twitter

Los Angeles Angels v New York Yankees
Los Angeles Angels v New York Yankees

MLB fans who play golf can finally brag about being better than the two-way phenomenon in something.

Nice to know I’m better at something than Shohei twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

MLB fans also took note that Shohei bats left-handed while playing baseball, but apparently used his right hand to play golf.

A special breed of people bat LH and golf RH twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st…
@JomboyMedia A lot of lefties play golf righty. Could have to do with shoulder issues, eyesight, want to not overswing, even LACK of availability of Left Handed Clubs. Many stores don't stock LH clubs. This is a great find.

Fans know very little about Shohei Ohtani. It was fun to discover the video and catch Ohtani's fun side.

Edited by Gaelin Leif

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...