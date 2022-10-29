Zack Wheeler has revealed that New York Mets star Jacob deGrom wishes to extend his stay with the franchise. However, he believes that deGrom wants to be paid for what he has accomplished.

Wheeler spoke to The Post, where he spoke about the news surrounding deGrom's future, saying:

"He told me he is happy there. I just think he wants to get compensated for what he’s done. I don’t think it was the right compensation at the time. I can’t speak for him, it’s a lot of money and it’s life-changing money and I think anybody would have taken that at the time."

He added:

"But at the same time people have seen what he’s done and maybe you can correct it along the way, and this is his chance to correct it.”

Kimberly Givant @KimberlyGivant There's been a lot of talk about what Jacob deGrom thinks/feels about New York and #Mets fans. Here's a list of everything deGrom actually said about all of that this season: There's been a lot of talk about what Jacob deGrom thinks/feels about New York and #Mets fans. Here's a list of everything deGrom actually said about all of that this season: https://t.co/oF5dorNiLi

In March, Jacob deGrom announced that he planned to opt out of his Mets deal, effectively making him a free agent after the 2022 season. The Mets signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million extension in March 2019, earning $30.5 million in 2023, and a club option worth $32.5 million in 2024.

He is a former two-time Cy Young award and is arguably one of the most dominant pitchers in the league at the moment.

GENY Mets Report @genymets



~ Zack Wheeler on Jacob deGrom. “I don’t want to speak for him, but I know he wants to win. I think he deserves a little better than what he’s getting contract-wise. I think that speaks for itself.” #LGM ~ Zack Wheeler on Jacob deGrom. “I don’t want to speak for him, but I know he wants to win. I think he deserves a little better than what he’s getting contract-wise. I think that speaks for itself.” #LGM ~ Zack Wheeler on Jacob deGrom. https://t.co/2GwvemhYSr

MLB insider believes Jacob deGrom could sign with the Yankees in the offseason

Mark Feinsand, a reporter for MLB's official website, has claimed that the Yankees could pursue a deal if they were to miss out on slugger Aaron Judge.

Judge scripted history this season after hitting 62 homers in the regular season, breaking Roger Maris' record in 1961. Feinsand said:

"If the Mets might possibly take a run at Judge, why wouldn’t the Yankees do the same with deGrom? His ability to handle the New York spotlight isn’t in question, which can be a big issue for the Yankees when considering free agents."

Jacob de Grom will become a free agent after the 2022 World Series

One potential option could be pairing Gerrit Cole with the 34-year-old in rotation. Aaron Boone was disappointed after the ALCS exit against the Houston Astros.

However, even at this stage of his career, Jacob deGrom will be a huge addition to either of the New York franchises.

