“His fastball was over 100, and his slider is nasty...his stuff was really good.”- Two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom earns praise from Dave Martinez after inspiring return to the majors

After nearly 13 months out of the majors, Jacob deGrom is back with a vengeance. The New York Mets starting pitcher looked like his old self on Tuesday night. It took just 59 pitches for him to complete five full innings. DeGrom allowed just one run on three hits and struck out six hitters in the 5-1 loss to the Washington Nationals.

In post-game comments to ESPN, Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez could only tip his cap to deGrom after such an exceptional first outing.

"His fastball was over 100, and his slider is nasty...his stuff was really good," said Martinez.

After such a lengthy spell on the sidelines, DeGrom spoke about nerves before the game and mentioned, "It's going to feel like my debut." Those nerves seemed to fade away quickly as deGrom struck out the first two batters he faced. Yadiel Hernandez grounded out to complete a 1-2-3 inning as deGrom returned in near-perfect fashion.

B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff @SNY_Mets Jacob deGrom is back AND throwing straight gas Jacob deGrom is back AND throwing straight gas 🔥 @SNY_Mets https://t.co/cJpNnNTjEu

"Jacob deGrom is back AND throwing straight gas" - B/R Walk-Off

Perhaps the most impressive stat, which the box scores will not show, was the ferocity with which deGrom pitched. The two-time Cy Young Award winner averaged 100 mph with his fastball and reached 102 mph in his first inning. Add to that a slider that reached 95 mph and it almost seemed unfair.

The Nationals batters looked off-balance and dazed during his five-inning spell. DeGrom struck out six of the 15 hitters he faced. Only one of those was not a swinging strikeout.

Jacob deGrom completed five innings in his first Major League start in over a year

Jacob deGrom's return to MLB play was impeccable.

Jacob deGrom has suffered a string of injuries over the last two seasons. He played in only 15 games in 2021 before having issues with his forearm and elbow. After reporting to Spring Training healthy, a stress reaction in his right scapula forced him out before the season started.

The Mets chose to be conservative with their starting pitcher in his first outing since July 7, 2021. After they tied the game in the top of the sixth, Buck Showalter removed deGrom. It took him just 59 pitches to get through five innnings, of which pitches 46 were strikes.

"deGrom didn't miss a beat" -MLB

The night ended in frustration for the Mets, who were probably expected to win this game against a depleated Nationals lineup.

After five efficient innings from their starter, the bullpen failed to execute and gave up four runs. Stephen Nogosek was credited with the loss after allowing home runs to Luis Garcia and Yadiel Hernandez.

The Mets will be ecstatic to have both deGrom and Max Scherzer back and healthy. They lead the Atlanta Braves by only 2.5 games and will need all the help they can get during the final stretch of the season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far