Hector Neris Free Agency: 3 reasons why the Yankees should go all in for former Astros reliever

The New York Yankees have emerged as one of the frontrunners to sign relief pitcher Hector Neris. Neris is coming off an impressive season with the Houston Astros, where he appeared in 71 games, ending the year with a career-low 1.71 ERA.

After the 2023 season, he declined his $8.5 million option, making him a free agent. His market is heating up, with multiple teams looking for a high-leverage relief pitcher.

With the Bronx Bombers being one of the leaders to land Neris, let's look at three reasons why the team should sign him.

3 reasons the Yankees should be aggressive in their pursuit of Hector Neris

#3. Replacement for Michael King

Earlier in the offseason, the Yankees acquired Juan Soto and Trent Grisham from the San Diego Padres. In exchange, they lost a key part of their bullpen, Michael King.

With the injuries the rotation faced last year, King was brought from the bullpen to be a starter. At the end of the season, he compiled a 4-8 record with a 2.75 ERA, the second-lowest of his career. Signing Neris helps calm the sting felt by King's absence.

#2. Improve an already tough bullpen

Last season, the Yankees had impressive performances from their bullpen. At the end of the season, they had a bullpen ERA of 3.34, the lowest in the league. Unfortunately, they could not pair that with sustainable offense, or they would have been in good shape.

The bullpen features high-leverage arms like Tommy Kahnle, Clay Holmes, and Jonathan Loáisiga. Adding Neris would instantly boost that stable of arms.

#1. Consistency

Hector Neris is one of the most consistent relievers over the last two seasons. During his last two seasons with the Astros, he has compiled a 12-7 record with a 2.69 ERA over the course of 133.2 innings of work.

There are not many better relievers than Neris. He is one of the top remaining pitchers on the open market, and for good reason. He is at the top of his game right now and does not look to stop anytime soon. Many insiders expect him to continue being a tough out for opposing batters.

Outside of the Yankees are the Texas Rangers, who are coming off their first World Series win as an organization. They are an exciting team, and if the Bronx Bombers want to secure Neris, they must be aggressive.

