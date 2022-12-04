Here are MLB's 20 greatest games ft. Red Sox vs Yankees, Mets vs Astros, and more

Over the course of MLB history, there have been a few excellent games. Every now and then, teams put together incredible performances. When those occur at the same time on the same field, fans are treated to an absolute delight.

It's hard to name just a few, since there have been well over 100 seasons of baseball and plenty of iconic games. However, here are MLB's 20 greatest games, including famous rivalries, iconic moments and more.

MLB 20 Greatest Games: Red Sox-Dodgers, Yankees-Twins and more

20) 1979- Phillies vs. Cubs

Sometimes, a team gets on an offensive roll. Scoring 20 runs in a game is nearly impossible, but it does happen. This time, both teams did. The Philadelphia Philles topped Chicago 23-22.

19) 2004- Marlins vs. Giants

The playoffs often produce iconic games. One such example is the NLDS game from 2003 in which the Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants faced off. The game featured a tight matchup, with the Marlins winning by one run.

18) 2004- Yankees vs. Red Sox

The New York Yankees were on the brink of making it to the World Series and sending their rivals home. Instead, a blown save and eventual walk-off loss propelled them to an all-time MLB collapse.

17) 1993- Blue Jays vs. Phillies

In this game, the Blue Jays walked off the Phillies to earn the MLB title. Trailing by one, Joe Carter entered Blue Jays history.

16) 2009- Tigers vs. Twins

In the past, tiebreakers have often come down to a one-game matchup to decide who gets playoff spots. In 2009, this happened in the AL Central. The Tigers and Twins put on an all-time performance, with the Twins winning.

15) 1995- Yankees vs. Mariners

This season's postseason featured the Yankees and Mariners. In Game 5, the Yankees took the lead in the 11th, only to have two runs score in the bottom half and lose.

14) 1980- Phillies vs. Astros

Long before this season's MLB World Series, these two teams faced off in the NLCS. In Game 5, they played an instant classic, with the Phillies edging Houston out 8-7 in extras to move on.

13) 1997- Indians vs. Marlins

An 11th inning walk-off win to take Game 7 of the World Series has to be one of MLB's greatest games. The Marlins earned that in 1997.

12) 2022- Mariners vs. Astros

In the division series of this year, the Astros faced a late deficit to the Mariners in their first postseason in two decades. Yordan Alvarez walked off 2021 Cy Young Robbie Ray in one of the most clutch postseason moments ever.

11) 1991- Braves vs. Twins

The Twins walked off the Braves in the 10th inning to win a dramatic game and their World Series title.

10) 1986- Mets vs. Red Sox

The game is infamous for Bill Buckner's tragically unfortunate error, but it is one of the best games ever played.

9) 2022- Astros vs. Phillies

Game 1 of this year's World Series didn't disappoint, with the Phillies coming back from a five-run deficit to win the game in extra innings.

8) 2001- Diamondbacks vs. Yankees

The 2001 World Series had two iconic games. The first came in Game 4, with the Yankees scoring three runs in the 8th and 9th innings to walk off the Diamondbacks.

7) 2003- Yankees vs. Red Sox

Aaron Boone entered Yankees lore when he sent a home run into the night to beat the Red Sox in the ALCS.

6) 1988- Dodgers vs. Athletics

Kirk Gibson, who could barely walk, entered MLB lore with one swing of the bat. He pinch hit and walked off the Oakland Athletics in Game 1 which proopelled the Dodgers to a series victory.

5) 2019- Twins vs. Yankees

The Twins and Yankees engaged in an all-time classic in a regular season game in 2019. The Yankees emerged victorious after a game in which the lead changed hands three times in latter innings. The game ended with Aaron Hicks robbing a game-winning double.

4) 2004- Red Sox vs. Yankees

The ultimate collapse was in the works, but the Yankees didn't want to go down in history. Boston had other plans, though. The game wasn't all that close, but it was the end of the greatest comeback in sports history.

3) 2001- Diamondbacks vs. Yankees

In one of the best games of all time, Yankees closer Mariano Rivera proved fallible. He served up two runs in the ninth to allow the Diamondbacks to steal the series.

2) 2016- Cubs vs. Indians

World Series - Chicago Cubs v Cleveland Indians - Game Seven

Breaking the curse was impressive enough, but to do it in Game 7 when the Indians had a lead late? Even better. In fact, it's one of the best games in history.

1) 2018- Dodgers vs. Red Sox

The Dodgers and Red Sox entered a pivotal Game 3 in 2018 and proceeded to play the greatest game of all time. In the longest MLB World Series game ever, the two went 18 innings. Both teams scored on an error before Max Muncy ended it with a home run.

