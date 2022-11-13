Houston Astros: 5 Free Agent targets for the 2022 World Series champs

The Houston Astros just won the World Series but have plenty of work to do this offseason. After they parted ways with James Click, they'll have to begin doing so without a general manager.

They have several players that are on the market, including Justin Verlander, Yuli Gurriel and Michael Brantley. They'll also certainly be interested in adding talent in general, as they want to improve their chances of repeating as world champions.

The free agent class this year is pretty deep. Here are a few players the Astros may want to look at.

Top free agents for Houston Astros

5) Aaron Judge

With Brantley on the market, the Astros need a corner outfielder. There's not a better outfielder on the market than Aaron Judge. This signing would work twofold. First, it would seriously strengthen the Astros' roster and provide them with a top of the lineup hitter.

Second, it would dramatically weaken the Yankees. It's not likely, especially given the contract Judge will likely command, but it's one the team shouldn't rule out.

4) Anthony Rizzo

Anthony Rizzo will probably be headed back to New York. However, the team has a glaring hole at first base. Gurriel and Trey Mancini are both free agents, but both of them were very bad last season.

Houston signing Rizzo would fill a huge hole on their roster, perhaps the biggest, but it would also take the best first baseman off the market.

3) Josh Bell

While Rizzo may be the best first baseman, Josh Bell is good, too. He's also a bit younger than Rizzo, which may entice a team like Houston to give him a long look. His expected contract also looks to be about $8 million lower than Rizzo's, which helps the team sign him and have the ability to fill other holes.

2) Willson Contreras

Houston isn't in desperate need of a catcher. While Martin Maldonado struggles offensively, he's a good defensive catcher. However, teams do well to field two catchers for a multitude of reasons. For one, it keeps them both fresh as catching is a physically draining position.

Second, catchers are usually weak offensively, so adding one that can hit as an alternative or even potential DH is a good idea.

Contreras is average defensively, but one of the top offensive catchers. Pairing him with Maldonado would make for probably the best catching duo in baseball.

1) Justin Verlander

Houston's top priority, arguably, will be their former ace. The starter opted out and will hope to secure a big contract and Houston would do well to award it to him.

He's been their ace and is about to probably win Cy Young again, and that kind of talent is hard to come by. He likes the team, so it shouldn't be altogether difficult to bring him back.

