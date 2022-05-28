Houston Astros: 5 players most likely to be traded in 2022 

The Houston Astros have already proven themselves as one of the top teams in the MLB, with a 29-16 record and first place in the American League West. The division will be a close race with the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners both hoping to end their playoff droughts. The team currently on top of the division cannot rest on their laurels.

Fans of the Houston Astros can be confident the team already knows that, and they can expect the team to do whatever necessary to win during the season. This may even include trading away some players who have been good in 2022 but might not give them the edge they need to achieve the ultimate goal.

5 Houston Astros players who could be traded in 2022

#5 Chas McCormick

Cleveland Guardians v Houston Astros

Chas McCormick, a young outfielder in only his second MLB season, would be a prime candidate for a trade. As a young player with big league experience, he has plenty of upside and is still relatively inexpensive. This makes him a tempting target for teams that won't be in playoff contention this season, like the Cincinnati Reds or Kansas City Royals.

This hit from the young player shows what he could become and what makes him a tempting trade target, posted to Twitter.

#SARGE @BigSargeSportz Chas McCormick drives in Jeremy Peña to give the Astros a 3-1 lead. #LevelUp Chas McCormick drives in Jeremy Peña to give the Astros a 3-1 lead. #LevelUp https://t.co/6N1RGSMkfv

"Chas McCormick drives in Jeremy Peña to give the Astros a 3-1 lead" - Sarge

Don't be surprised if this young player finishes 2022 on a different team.

#4 Jose Siri

World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game Two

Jose Siri is in a similar position as Chas McCormick, being a young player who could be exchanged for a player with more value to a championship caliber team. With a .241 batting average, Jose Siri has not improved in a meaningful way so far this season. He would be appealing to teams with great development, like the Seattle Mariners.

#3 Aledmys Diaz

Houston Astros v San Francisco Giants

Aledmys Diaz is a veteran player who was an All-Star as a rookie and then failed to live up to the hype surrounding him. While he is a servicable role player, on a team with championship aspirations, he might lose his spot. With a career low batting average of .217, the Houston Astros may see it as time to move on from the 31-year-old infielder.

The biggest strength of Aledmys Diaz's game is his superb defense, which left this fan very impressed.

"What a play from Aledmys Diaz to get that out, my goodness. Astros defense is insane." - @ Reggie Bryant

This move may hurt the team defensively, but in the postseason, the offense wins championships.

#2 Hector Neris

Hector Neris has never had higher trade value than right now

Hector Neris has been one of the top relief pitchers in baseball to start the season, which makes him a prime candidate for trade. He has been playing remarkably better than his career averages, meaning his value has never been higher. After spending eight seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, he has an average ERA of 3.36, and in 2022 has an ERA of 2.21. It is not often that an improvement like this lasts, so the Houston Astros would be smart to sell high on their pitcher.

This clip posted to Twitter by Rob Friedman really shows the strengths of Hector Neris.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Héctor Neris, K'ing the Side with Filth. Héctor Neris, K'ing the Side with Filth. 😷 https://t.co/HxGuRbQsa1

"Héctor Neris, K'ing the Side with Filth" - @ Rob Friedman

This trade would carry a great deal of risk for the Houston Astros, but should net them a very high value asset.

#1 Martin Maldonaldo

CIt's always hard to move on from a player who helped win a World Series

This is a trade that feels a long time coming for the Houston Astros. Martin Maldonaldo is a 12-year veteran of the sport, but his offensive game is well below average. As a catcher, he is still solid behind the plate, but at the plate, he is hitting a batting average of .120, which is unacceptable for a starter on a championship team.

This throw from Martin Maldonaldo shows that he is still very good defensively and would bring that value to any team lacking a great catcher, posted by the MLB on YouTube.

The Houston Astros might find it difficult to move on from fan-favorite Martin Maldonado, but if it would improve their World Series odds, they would do it in a heartbeat, which is what makes them one of the top teams in the MLB.

Sound off in the comments if you think there are any players on the list who shouldn't be moved, or if there are any other Houston Astros you think will be traded before the August 2 deadline.

Breaking News, Latest News, Exclusives and Opinion Articles from Sportskeeda on Facebook. Like Now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt