Houston Astros vs Boston Red Sox Prediction & Match Preview - May 18th | MLB Season 2022

The Houston Astros conclude their three-game series in Beantown on Wednesday May 18 as they take on the Boston Red Sox. A rematch of last season's American League Championship Series, the two squads have been on dramatically different paths since the 2022 season came to an end. The Houston Astros will send 6'1", right-hander Luis Garcia to the mound while the Boston Red Sox will counter with an even taller right-hander in Nick Pavetta.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Astros vs Boston Red Sox | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Monday, May 16, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

Houston Astros Preview:

The Houston Astros have been doing quite well since the last time they faced off against the Red Sox. The team is currently tied with the Los Angeles Angels for first place in the American League West and were a molten hot 12-2 entering the series with Boston. While the pitching shouldered the burden of keeping the Astros in a competitive spot, the offense has finally awakened as the Astros have scored, at least, five runs in seven straight games. It seems the team is feeling no regrets about letting superstar shortstop Carlos Correa walk away in free agency, as the trio of Altuve, Bregman, and Alvarez have supplied plenty of firepower for Dusty Baker's lineup.

Key Player: Luis Garcia

While the bats are providing plenty of thump for Houston, the Astros' key strength is pitching, and Garcia is no slouch in that department. The 2021 American League Rookie of the Year runner-up is pitching to a 2.94 earned run average in his sophomore season while averaging ten strikeouts per nine innings. In his one regular season start against the Red Sox in his career, Garcia threw seven innings of one run ball, although he did allow five earned runs in the playoffs to the Sox in the ALCS.

Brian McTaggart @brianmctaggart Astros terrific starting pitching continues. Luis Garcia has thrown five scoreless innings, but is sitting at 95 pitches. He's struck out nine for the second start in a row -- tying a career high. Astros terrific starting pitching continues. Luis Garcia has thrown five scoreless innings, but is sitting at 95 pitches. He's struck out nine for the second start in a row -- tying a career high.

"Astros terrific starting pitching continues. Luis Garcia has thrown five scoreless innings, but is sitting at 95 pitches. He's struck out nine for the second start in a row -- tying a career high."- Brian McTaggart

If the Astros are going to win convincingly, they will need Luis Garcia.

Houston Astros Predicted Lineup

Jose Altuve, 2B Michael Branley, LF Alex Bregman, 3B Yordan Alvarez, DH Yuli Gurriel, 1B Kyle Tucker, RF Niko Goodrum, SS Chas McCormick, CF Martin Maldonado, C

Boston Red Sox Preview:

The Boston Red Sox did the exact opposite of what the Houston Astros did in the 2021-2022 MLB offseason as they signed an All-Star shortstop while the Astros let theirs walk away. However, Trevor Story has not been the answer as the Boston Red Sox sit in dead last in the American League East, as they are 12 games behind the New York Yankees for the division lead. The club is 4-8, despite winning its most recent series against the Texas Rangers.

Key Player- Rafael Devers

Devers has been an offensive war machine over the past week. In his last seven games, Devers has had a batting average of .429 to go with a slugging percentage of .821. In addition to his utter domination as a fielder, Devers has been dazzling with his glove and forecasts for Gold Glove awards may be in his near future. Heading into the season, fans were already demanding that the team sign the 25-year-old All-Star third baseman to an extension before he realized his true value.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Rafael Devers deserves every dollar. Rafael Devers deserves every dollar.

"Rafael Devers deserves every dollar." - Jared Carrabis, Baseball is Dead Podcast

The Boston Red Sox will need Devers' bat to stay hot if they want any chance of gaining ground in the American League East.

Boston Red Sox Predicted Lineup

Enrique Hernandez, CF Rafael Devers, 3B J.D. Martinez, DH Xander Bogaerts, SS Alex Verdugo, LF Trevor Story, 2B Franchy Cordero, 1B Christian Vazquez, C Jackie Bradley Jr., RF

Houston Astros vs Boston Red Sox Prediction:

While Houston is the better matchup on paper, the Red Sox have too much firepower for the record they currently have in the American League East. Expect some no-doubt home runs from the home team; however, the Astros will keep it close as the Red Sox will win by one.

Where to watch

Watch: ATT SportsNet-SW (Astros), NESN, MLBN (out-of-market only) (Red Sox).

