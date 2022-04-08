Houston Astros vs LA Angels: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 8th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The Houston Astros begin their 2022 campaign on the road against the LA Angels to start the regular season. April 8 will be the second matchup between these two teams, and while there will be less excitement surrounding it than the first matchup, it is still vitally important. Both teams have playoff hopes in 2022 and want to avoid starting the season with a losing record at all costs.

The LA Angels are led by their two superstar players, Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, but have lacked the roster depth in recent seasons to win games. After a fourth-place finish in the American League West, the Angels hope that the team's improvement can help them compete against the best teams in the MLB, like the Houston Astros.

The Houston Astros have been one of the best teams in the last decade. With a similar core returning for 2022, fans can expect more of the same. While this game will be an excellent test for the team's pitching staff, sluggers like Jose Altuve will also have the opportunity to test themselves against a very solid offensive team.

Houston Astros Injury Report

Below is the full injury report.

Player Name Status Reason Jake Meyers Day-to-Day Shoulder Injury Taylor Jones Day-to-Day Back Injury Forrest Whitley Day-to-Day Elbow Injury

Jake Meyers is the only starting player expected to miss this game, with a shoulder injury that will reportedly keep him out of action until mid-May.

LA Angels Injury Report

Like most teams around the league, the LA Angels are relatively healthy coming into the season, missing only one starter.

Player Name Status Reason Taylor Ward Out Unspecified Injury Brennon Lund Day-to-Day Unspecified Injury Griffin Canning Out Back Injury Mike Trout Active Illness

While Mike Trout does appear on this injury report with a non-COVID-19 illness, he is not expected to miss any of the action.

Houston Astros vs LA Angels Predicted Batting Orders

Houston Astros

Jose Altuve, 2B Michael Brantley, OF Alex Bregman, 3B Yordan Alvarez, DH Yuli Gurriel, 1B Kyle Tucker, OF Chas McCormick, OF Jeremy Pena, SS Martin Maldonado, C

Headlined by Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman, this power-hitting roster hopes to start the season well in Los Angeles.

LA Angels

Shohei Ohtani, DH Mike Trout, OF Jared Walsh, 1B Anthony Rendon, 3B Max Stassi, C Brandon Marsh, OF Jo Adell, OF Tyler Wade, 2B David Fletcher, SS

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout are the best 1-2 punch in Baseball. Many games will be decided based on their performances.

Houston Astros vs LA Angels Predicted Starting Pitcher Rotations

Houston Astros

Jake Odorizzi takes the mound April 8th

Jake Odorizzi will be making the start for the Astros and looks to improve from where he left off in 2021. Last season, Jake Odorizzi pitched for an ERA of 4.21, slightly above the league average. This will be the first opportunity of the season for Jake Odorizzi to get back to his All-Star caliber play.

LA Angels

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher on April 8

Patrick Sandoval will be starting the second game of the season on April 8. The 25-year-old pitcher is entering just his fourth year in the MLB and the team hopes he can step up to be one of the premier starting pitchers in the American League.

The April 8 matchup between these two teams will be exciting to watch as the teams both look to be in the playoff hunt at the end of the 2022 season. While we all hope for the superstars to dazzle us, it will take a consistent team effort to win this game.

