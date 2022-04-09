Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels Prediction & Match Preview - April 9th | MLB Season 2022

The Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros will square off for a third game of a four-game series this Saturday. The Astros won the first contest by a score of 3-1.

The Houston Astros are coming off of a World Series appearance where they lost to the Atlanta Braves. The team has lost key players such as Carlos Correa and Zack Greinke, but the team is still picked by many to make it back to the postseason.

The LA Angels have been one of the more disappointing teams in all of baseball over the past several years. The team is looking to reach the postseason for the first time since 2014. With MVP candidates Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, the Angels will always be a serious threat in the American League West.

This article will preview the predicted lineups for the upcoming game on Saturday and what to expect from each team.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Saturday April 8, 9:07 p.m. EST

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Anaheim, California

Houston Astros v Los Angeles Angels

Angel Stadium of Anaheim is ready for these two to play ball!

Houston Astros Team Preview

Houston Astros v Los Angeles Angels

The Houston Astros enter the 2022 season coming off an American League pennant. The lineup seems to be the strength of the Astros as they enter the regular season. Headed by the likes of stars Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, and Yordan Alvarez, the Astros have one of the best lineups in baseball. Alvarez and Bregman hit back-to-back home runs in their season opener.

Key Player: Justin Verlander

World Series - Washington Nationals v Houston Astros - Game Six

Justin Verlander's return will make fans happy. The veteran right-hander missed all of last season due to injury. The rotation will sure have more depth with his return, to go along with Framber Valdez and Jake Odorizzi. The Astros look poised to make another postseason run in 2022.

Houston Astros Predicted Lineup

The Astros' predicted lineup can be seen below.

Jose Altuve, 2B Michael Brantley, LF Alex Bregman, 3B Yordan Alvarez, DH Yuli Gurriel, 1B Kyle Tucker, RF Chas McCormick, CF Jeremy Pena, SS Martin Maldonado, C

Los Angeles Angels Team Preview

The Los Angeles Angels come into the 2022 season with raised expectations. Two of their best hitters, Anthony Rendon and Mike Trout, return after battling injuries most of last year. The team also notably signed starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard to a deal this offseason that is surely going to bolster their pitching rotation.

The team also has the American League's reigning MVP, Shohei Ohtani. With all the star power, will the Angels finally make the postseason for the first time since 2014?

Key Player: Mike Trout

Mike Trout during last nights Astros v Angels game

Mike Trout missed the majority of last season with injuries and is poised to bounce back in the 2022 season. The three-time MVP will be playing with something to prove this year. Will Mike Trout be the same player as before he got injured? This will remain a question throughout the season, but fans should expect the star to have another impressive season.

Los Angeles Angels Predicted Lineup

The LA Angels' projected lineup can be seen below.

Shohei Ohtani, DH/P Mike Trout, CF Jared Walsh, 1B Anthony Rendon, 3B Max Stassi, C Brandon Marsh, LF Jo Adell, RF Tyler Wade, 2B David Fletcher, SS

Astros vs Angels Prediction

With Justin Verlander on the mound and making his first start in over two years, the Astros will win behind his dominant pitching in a low scoring game. Final: Astros 3, Angels 2.

Where to watch Astros vs Angels

The game can be seen on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Fox Sports West.

