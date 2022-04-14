Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 15th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The defending AL Champions Houston Astros will open their series against an AL West foe the Seattle Mariners for a three-game series.

The Astros will do their best to recover from an extra-innings loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, bringing their record to 4-2. The Seattle Mariners will hope to make their way towards a winning record after wrapping up a road series against the Chicago White Sox.

Both teams had strong 2021 campaigns in the AL West, winning at least 90 games each and enter the season with high expectations.

Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners: Injury Reports

Houston Astros

Manager Dusty Baker has been fortunate to have injuries at a minimum for the Houston roster, aiding their strong start to the 2022 campaign. The Astros will receive a major boost if Lance McCullers can return to form in time to help the team make a run for another division title. The injury report can be seen below

Player Name Status Reason Taylor Jones Out Back Jake Meyers Out Torn Labrum Lance McCullers Out Right Flexor Pronator Strain

Seattle Mariners

Mariners manager Scott Servais is missing some key pieces of his roster. The team hopes to get Kyle Lewis back as their outfielders have been dismal offensively

PLAYER GAME STATUS INJURY Casey Sadler Out Shoulder Sergio Romo Out Shoulder Kyle Lewis Out Knee Ken Giles Out Finger Evan White Out Groin

Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners: Predicted Lineups

Houston Astros

The Astros have started to find their offensive groove with American League All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman leading the charge. In his six games in 2022, Bregman has driven in seven runs and owns a batting average of .333.

The Astros predicted lineup can be seen below.

1. Jose Altuve, 2B

2. Michael Brantley, LF

3. Alex Bregman, 3B

4. Yordan Alvarez, DH

5. Yuli Gurriel, 1B

6. Kyle Tucker, RF

7. Chas McCormick, CF

8. Jeremy Pena, SS

9. Martin Maldonado, C

Seattle Mariners

The Mariners have been been buoyed by JP Crawford's elite bat and glove. Crawford, fresh off of signing a five-year $51 million contract extension, has paced the offense with a 1.058 OPS this season. He hopes to elevate the play of his teammates in the opener against Houston.

1. Adam Frazier, 2B

2. Ty France, 1B

3. Jesse Winker, LF

4. Mitch Haniger, RF

5. Abraham Toro, 3B

6. Eugenio Suarez, DH

7. Jared Kelenic, CF

8. Luis Torrens, C

9. J.P. Crawford, SS

Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners: Pitching rotation

Houston Astros

Jake Odirizzi will take the ball for the Astros. Odirizzi eclipsed 1,000 strikeouts for his career in his first season with the Astros. He enters the game with a 4.50 earned run average. The Astros pitching rotation is below:

1. Framber Valdez

2. Jake Odorizzi

3. Justin Verlander

4. Jose Urquidy

5. Luis Garcia

Seattle Mariners:

Chris Flexen is likely to take the ball for Seattle. After starting his career shuffling between AAA and the majors with the New York Mets, Flexen has molded himself into a permanent member of the team's rotation as he holds a career ERA of 3.67. The Mariners rotation is below:

1. Robbie Ray

2. Marco Gonzales

3. Logan Gilbert

4. Chris Flexen

5. Matt Brash

This will be the first of many matchups that could determine the fate of the American League West. Both teams will be intent on helping build an early lead in the division.

