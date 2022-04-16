Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 16th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The American League defending champion Houston Astros will continue their series in the state of Washington as they prepare for game two of three against the Seattle Mariners.

The matchup between two AL West foes will be a continuation of last year's intense sprint to the playoffs. In 2021 the Mariners narrowly finished five games behind Houston despite winning 90 games. Houston will hope for a repeat of last season as they head into the matchup at Safeco Field on Saturday.

Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners: Injury Reports

Houston Astros:

Manager Dusty Baker has been fortunate to have injuries at a minimum for the Houston roster, aiding their strong start to the 2022 campaign. The Astros will receive a major boost if Lance McCullers can return to form in time to help the team make a run for another division title. The injury report can be seen below

Player Name Status Reason Taylor Jones Out Back Jake Meyers Out Torn Labrum Lance McCullers Out Right Flexor Pronator Strain

Dusty Baker said Lance McCullers Jr. is close to throwing a baseball, maybe next week. "He's not far from throwing," he said.

Seattle Mariners

Mariners manager Scott Servais is missing some key pieces of his roster. The team hopes to get Kyle Lewis back as their outfielders have been dismal offensively, however he has been slow in his return to the team. The injury report can be seen below:

PLAYER GAME STATUS INJURY Casey Sadler Out Shoulder Sergio Romo Out Shoulder Kyle Lewis Out Knee Ken Giles Out Finger Evan White Out Groin

Per Jerry Dipoto, M's president of baseball operations:



Ken Giles (tendon strain in middle finger) is still about two weeks away from throwing a baseball.



Ken Giles (tendon strain in middle finger) is still about two weeks away from throwing a baseball.

Kyle Lewis is taking live BP vs. pitchers at the complex in Arizona. But is not playing in extended ST games yet.

Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners: Predicted Lineups

Houston Astros

The Astros have started to find their offensive groove even without star second baseman Jose Altuve displaying his usual propensity for hitting. The All-Star looks to be in the midst of turning it around as he went two for five in the series finale with the Arizona Diamondbacks including a stolen base in the extra innings loss.

The Astros predicted lineup can be seen below.

1. Jose Altuve, 2B

2. Michael Brantley, LF

3. Alex Bregman, 3B

4. Yordan Alvarez, DH

5. Yuli Gurriel, 1B

6. Kyle Tucker, RF

7. Chas McCormick, CF

8. Jeremy Pena, SS

9. Martin Maldonado, C

Carlos Correa is gone, but Jose Altuve still hugs his shortstop after a win.

Seattle Mariners

The Mariners lineup has been carried by shortstop JP Crawford, however All-Star Jesse Winker is shaping up for a breakout. The newly acquired Winker has managed to boost his on-base percentage to .360 after a slow start and a series in front of the home crowd could be enough to wake up his bat.

1. Adam Frazier, 2B

2. Ty France, 1B

3. J.P. Crawford, SS

4. Jesse Winker, LF

5. Mitch Haniger, RF

6. Abraham Toro, 3B

7. Eugenio Suarez, DH

8. Jared Kelenic, CF

9. Luis Torrens, C

Seattle Mariners v Chicago White Sox

Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners: Pitching rotation

Houston Astros

Former American League MVP Justin Verlander takes the ball for game two. Verlander was solid in his matchup against the LA Angels to start his 2022 season and will look to continue the positive momentum in pitcher-friendly Seattle.

1. Framber Valdez

2. Jake Odorizzi

3. Justin Verlander

4. Jose Urquidy

5. Luis Garcia

Seattle Mariners

Chris Flexen will hope to rebound after a rough first outing against the Chicago White Sox. Flexen will hope to channel the pitcher that boasted a 3.61 ERA through 31 starts with the Mariners last year. He will face one of the toughest lineups he will have to pitch to in 2022.

1. Robbie Ray

2. Marco Gonzales

3. Logan Gilbert

4. Chris Flexen

5. Matt Brash

Both teams hope to set the tone in their quest to win the division in April. However, baseball is a marathon, not a sprint. And these two clubs will have plenty to say to each other throughout the year.

