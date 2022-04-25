Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers Prediction & Match Preview - April 26th | MLB Season 2022

The Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers in the second match of their four-game Lone Star Series at Globe Life Field. At the time of writing, the Astros are coming off a walk-off win against the Toronto Blue Jays that in turn snapped their four-game losing streak. The Rangers, on the other hand, are coming off a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Oakland Athletics.

It will be a lefty versus righty battle on the mound as righty Jake Odorizzi of the Astros faces lefty Taylor Hearn of the Rangers.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers.

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 26, 8:05 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Houston Astros Preview

The Astros are coming off a massive win against American League East favorites the Toronto Blue Jays in their previous match. Rookie Jeremy Peña scored a two-run blast in the bottom of the tenth inning off Toronto closer Jordan Romano. It was the clinical closer's first blown save of the season. The game ended at 8-7.

This creates much-needed momentum for the Astros before traveling to Arlington as the former World Series champions have struggled to find form and have dropped four games before this walk-off win.

Key Player - Jeremy Peña

The prospect Peña is off to a hot start

Rookie Jeremy Peña is having the time of his life. The rookie is batting .260/.333/.540 with three homers, six RBIs, and 10 runs scored on 13 base hits. To top it all off, a walk-off homer in front of the Houston Astros faithful at Minute Maid Park.

"JEREMY PEÑA! The rookie gets the walk-off homer for Houston! ☄️ (via @astros)" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

Watch out for this young stud to keep his momentum going against the Texas Rangers.

Houston Astros Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Jake Odorizzi

Chris McCormick, CF Michael Brantley, LF Alex Bregman, 3B Yordan Alvarez, DH Yuli Gurriel, 1B Kyle Tucker, RF Aledmys Diaz, 2B Jeremy Peña, SS Martin Maldonado, C

Texas Rangers Preview

The Texas Rangers were shut out by the Oakland Athletics in their most recent game. The A's are proving to be the dark horse of the season as everyone expected them to struggle when they shipped off their stars in the offseason, but that isn't the case for Oakland. They have a 9-8 record so far.

The Rangers, on the other hand, don't have lofty expectations as they are expected to rebuild this season. They currently sport a 5-10 record and are at the bottom of the AL West.

Key Player - Nathaniel Lowe

Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe

The Rangers offense is clutching at straws at the moment, but Nathaniel Lowe is a different case. The first baseman is batting .373/.413/.475 with nine RBIs on 22 base hits.

Jared Sandler @JaredSandler Here is a Nathaniel Lowe appreciation thread for his great start this year...



Most Multi-Hit Games in MLB



8-Wander Franco

7-NATHANIEL LOWE, Matt Olson, Jesus Sanchez



Lowe is T-2nd for most multi-hit games so far this year Here is a Nathaniel Lowe appreciation thread for his great start this year...Most Multi-Hit Games in MLB8-Wander Franco7-NATHANIEL LOWE, Matt Olson, Jesus SanchezLowe is T-2nd for most multi-hit games so far this year

"Lowe is T-2nd for most multi-hit games so far this year" - @ Jared Sandler

Lowe is hitting superbly. He just needs his team to step up and drive in more runs for them to overcome the Astros.

Texas Rangers Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Taylor Hearn

Brad Miller, LF Marcus Semien, 2B Corey Seager, SS Mitch Garver, C Nathaniel Lowe, 1B Adolis Garcia, CF Kole Calhoun, RF Willie Calhoun, DH Andy Ibañez

Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers Prediction

It will be a tough battle between the bottom two teams in the American League West. The Astros will rely on the momentum of their walk-off win, while the Rangers will feed off their fans in Globe Life Field. In this clash to tug away from the last spot in the division, we'll give the edge to Houston for having a more well-rounded lineup. Astros win, 3-2.

Where to follow Astros vs Rangers?

Watch: ATT SportsNet-SW (Astros), Bally Sports Southwest (Rangers)

Listen: KBME 790AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010 (Astros), KFLC 1270, KRLD 1080, 105.3 The Fan (Rangers)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt