How to become an MLB Umpire: Comprehensive guide to becoming a baseball official

While it may seem that being an MLB umpire would be a dream come true, the reality is that it's a highly demanding and thankless job. They need to work 162 games during the regular season with their attention completely focused for the duration of the game. Any missed or questionable call will certainly lead to an earful from a team's manager or online criticism.

Umps face tremendous pressure to make the correct call on every single play for three or more hours. They all need to crouch behind the catcher for an average of 300 pitches per game, with fastballs coming in at 100mph or more. They are also vulnerable to being struck by one of those fastballs if the catcher misses the ball.

That being said, some umpires have rightfully deserved some of the criticism that they have received thanks to boneheaded decisions that changed the outcome of the game. One of the most notorious incidents came in 2010 when MLB umpire Jim Joyce missed the correct call, costing Armando Galarraga a perfect game for the Detroit Tigers.

Armando Galarraga was one out away from throwing a perfect game. But a controversial call by umpire Jim Joyce changed both of their lives.

While there are several reasons why being an ump in the MLB would be a demanding and stressful gig, there are plenty of benefits as well. The most obvious benefits of being an MLB umpire are the salary and the relationships developed around the league.

The average salary for an MLB umpire in 2022 was $235,000. While rookie umps start with a salary of roughly $150,000, the more experienced veterans can make upwards of $400,000. Recently retired legendary umpire Joe West had a reported salary of $450,000.

The road to becoming an MLB Umpire

The MiLB Umpire Training Academy in Vero, Florida, is the starting point for many prospective umps. Run by former Major and Minor League umps, students spend months in the classroom learning, performing on-field drills, and doing live game exercises.

Once the program is completed, only a handful will be selected to begin work in the Minor Leagues. From there, it all depends on their service time and their evaluation by the MLB.

Wondering what it's like to attend an MLB Umpire Camp? Check out highlights from Cincinnati and register for our one-day camp on May 27 at the home of the

After several years, they may eventually be called up to the Majors. It's a long, yet rewarding process if an ump can reach the top. For the 2023 season, the MLB divided their umpiring crews into 19 different groups comprising of four umpires, with one being the Crew Chief.

This means that out of the hundreds of aspiring umpires coming through the system, only 76 are currently officiating in the MLB this season.

